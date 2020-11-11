Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side review: Arrestingly Dark

Advtg.

Aashram chapter 2 review is here. The Indian Hindi-language crime drama web series directed by Prakash Jha for MX Player original and produced by Prakash Jha under Prakash Jha Productions. Starring Bobby Deol along with Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Tanmaay Ranjan and others, the second season is streaming on OTT platform MX Player from 11 November 2020 for free.

Aashram Chapter 2 Story

Continuing from where the season 1/chapter 1 ended, Aashram Chapter 2 gets darker as the political tussle between the state CM Sundar Lal (Anil Rastogi) and the opposition leader Hukum Singh (Sachin Shroff) gets intense and Baba Nirala(Bobby Deol) is caught between the two power hungry politicians. However, the smart and manipulative god/con man Baba Nirala is keeping his decision on whom to support close to his chest and enjoying the patronage of both the politicians through state wise concerts by that popular rockstar Tinka Singh (Adhyayan Suman). Baba is in his complete element distributing his ‘ladoos’ both to the public, politicians and those special ones for this time are reserved for Pammi (Aditi Pohankar). The wrestler responsible for her entire family turning into blind followers is now attracting the lustful eyes of Baba. Baba’s escapades with Babita (Tridha Choudhury) get a break for a while. Who will be the next CM, When and how the ugly face of Baba will be exposed before Pammi and how will Pammi react?, What about Ujagar Singh (Darshan Kumaar) and Sadhu (Vikram Kochhar)’s tryst with truth along with Dr Natasha (Anupriya Goenka) regarding the secrets behind Baba Nirala?. What happened to the reporter Akki (Rajeev Siddhartha). All questions get answered in the second chapter of Aashram.

Aashram Chapter 2 review

Aashram – Prakash Jha’s full fledged entry into the web space with his known trusted weapons – politics, democracy, caste system, guns, goons with the a new explosion – religion/god man. Aashram one of the best web series in India having Bobby Deol delivering his best till date was a captivating and sweeping saga that showed Prakash Jha in complete command and calling the right shots. Aashram series made instant ‘bhakts’, the confidence of the makers to add the trailer of Season 2 raised the expectation level as the series ended on a perfect loop.

The second chapter gets darker and arresting, the questions asked above – Who will be the next CM. When and how the ugly face of Baba will be exposed before Pammi and how will Pammi react?. What about Ujagar Singh (Darshan Kumaar) and Sadhu (Vikram Kochhar)’s tryst with truth along with Dr Natasha (Anupriya Goenka) regarding the secrets behind Baba Nirala?. What happened to the reporter Akki (Rajeev Siddhartha), gets answered, some with striking conviction and some turn out to be just an eye wash like those preaching and saint-like images of Baba Nirala. Certainly there will be season/chapter 3 as chapter/season 2 instigates that – dil mange more feeling.

The verdict of America is out – It’s Joe Biden while Donald Trump is challenging the results.

The verdict of Bihar in India is also out. BJP has retained India’s important state and Nitish Kumar will take his oath as the CM for the seventh time.

The terrific Asharam created great expectations with the season/chapter 1, the season/chapter 2 is also out but still the ‘fight’ is on.

The reason for this patch of disappointment is that the writers Kuldeep Ruhil, Tejpal Singh Rawat, Avinash Kumar and Madhvi Bhatt make things repetitive and monotonous for a while. The concerts are going on and on. That rockstar Tinka Singh (Adhyayan Suman) is repeating the same song ‘baba layeinge kranti’ again and again making you yell ‘shanti’ again and again.

Baba is delivering those ‘ladoos’ again and again. Surprisingly Bhopa has nothing much to do here. Seriously, some more footage to Natasha (Anupriya Goenka), Ujagar (Darshan Kumar) and Sadhu (Vikram Kochhar) was the need of the hour. They do get some breakthroughs but we wanted more… (may be in chapter 3).

Performances

The actors deliver top notch performances again.

Bobby Deol – This is his career best without any iota of doubt.

Chandan Roy Sanyal – though not much graph in chapter 2 but packs a punch whenever he comes on screen.

Aaditi Pohankar – superb and here she gets extra shades to explore.

Tushar Pandey – fine.

Darshan Kumar – marvelous.

Anupriya Goenka – natural as ever.

Tridha Choudhury – intriguing

Vikram Kochhar – competent to the core.

Anil Rastogi – seasoned.

Sachin Shroff – fabulous.

Anurita Jha as Kavita – involves the audience

Rajeev Siddhartha – brilliant and strong

Adhyayan Suman as Tinka Singh –stays true to his character and color.

Dimpy Mishra as the transgender warden is very impressive.

Navdeep Tomar as Sunny, Mirza Ajhar Beg as Gabha, the Aashram Goon, Nawal Shukla as Gurusharan, Pammi’s Father, Puneeta Awasthy as Navjot, Pammi’s Mother, Uday Veer Singh Yadav as Ishwar Nath – Snober’s Father and Baba Mansukh’s close person, Parinitaa Seth as Sadhvi Mata, Preeti Sood as Sanober all chip in with excellent support.

Final words

Aashram Chapter 2 does what Chapter 1did, leaves you on a hook, though getting monotonous for a bit and not as powerfully sweeping as the chapter 1, but certainly it gets arrestingly dark making the demand for season 3 asap.