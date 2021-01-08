Movie Review | MAARA : Purely Beautiful & Soulfully Magical

ADVERTISEMENT

MAARA movie review is here. The Indian Tamil-language movie is directed by Dhilip Kumar, and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films. MAARA stars R Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath and Sshivada. MAARA is scheduled to release through Amazon Prime Video on 8 January 2021.

MAARA movie review

Need a reason why we love the magic of cinema and believe in love? Watch Maara.

An adaptation of the 2015 Malayalam gem CHARLIE by Martin Prakkat, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy that walked with 8 awards at the 46th Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Cinematography. MAARA is the most poignant story of love, loss and compassion to come in recent times. Dhilip Kumar has beautifully and masterly weaved together a magnificent tapestry of love, fairy tale, with an affectionate wink to the magic of cinema and kiss to those classical stories of love and humanity.

Paaru (Shraddha Srinath) a restoration artist runs from home to avoid her marriage. She lands in Kerala and eventually ends up living in a house which belongs to a charming vagabond artiste Maara (Madhavan). The mysterious Maara has painted some parts of a story which Paaru had heard as a child. The story of a brave soldier and his quest for his soul stored in a conch shell (Shankh) inside a fish. From here the journey of Paaru begins as she starts finding people in Maara’s sketches leading to a magical journey of self-discovery, love and more.

Based on Prakkat and Unni R’s CHARLIE, Bipin, Dhilip Kumar in their Indian adaptation do some changes and reduce some melancholy and add some extra feel good syrup, but never harm the soul in this profoundly told quest for soul that encounters love, faith, fate, loneliness, emptiness, compassion, life, death, togetherness, solitude and more.

Dhilip Kumar (short Kalki previous) showcases an emotionally satisfying and deep understanding of love and humanity which is lacking in today’s love stories / coming-of-age sagas. Yes, the story is the key but as an helmer Dhilip displays maturity in handling this beauty with care by adding his own distinctive style.

R Madhavan wins your heart while Shraddha Srinath is fantastic. Sshivada is highly impressive. Mouli and Padmavati Rao are outstanding.

Music by Ghibran is soulful, while cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan and Karthik Muthukumar is picturesque. Editing by Bhuvan Srinivasan is in sync.

Final words

MAARA is not just a movie, its life, its love, its hope and it doesn’t end there.