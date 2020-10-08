Movie Review | Bodies Of Desire: Sensuously Poetic

Advtg.

Bodies Of Desire movie review is here. Celebrating two years of the historical verdict on section 377, Bodies Of Desire is a short movie released on 25th September, the film has been co-directed by Varsha and Saad Nawab and produced by Asawari Jagusthe.

What comes after acceptance? Love, care and appreciation. Using Varsha Panikar’s beautiful poetry series of the same name, Bodies Of Desire is an intimate celebration of love, acceptance, humanity and equality.

Featuring four sets of lovers who emote intimacy, longing, it’s a discovery of the inner happiness, that moment of calm that everyone longs for irrespective of their sexual preferences.

Bodies Of Desire – Film Still

The short 3-minute 47 seconds film is all about desire and love which the queer urban India has dreamt of.

Having its post-production, music and grading done entirely during the lockdown, the film has been nominated and shortlisted at many prestigious film festivals around the world such as Berlin Commercials, Queer Womxn Fest – Last Frame (London), Melanin Pride Festival (USA), Flickfair (USA), First Time Filmmakers Sessions, Lift Off Global Network (England), amongst others.

Final words

And what comes after a successful revolution? Celebration.

Bodies Of Desire – Film Still

Milk, Angels in America, Brokeback Mountain, Call Me by My Name, My Brother Nikhil, the ‘Fire’ that sparked long ago is now settled for a while.

The road for all the legal rights for LGBT like legalization of marriage, claim over property, heir, etc. is a big hurdle and the destination is still far away but the journey had begun with the verdict on section 377.

Bodies Of Desire is that intimate moment of clam and understanding for the Queer/LGBT community before beginning the future tough journey. It’s quite difficult to portray such feelings in a 3-minute 47 seconds movie piously.

Bodies Of Desire does that and its sensuously poetic

pic courtesy: special arrangement