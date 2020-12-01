Movie Review | CHHOTI SI GUZAARISH: A heart wrenching melancholy of deep love & responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the review of the short movie CHHOTI SI GUZAARISH. Streaming on MX Player, the movie features Shishir Sharma, Smita Jayakar and late Inder Kumar. CHHOTI SI GUZAARISH is directed by Pragyesh Singh and produced by TNV films.

CHHOTI SI GUZAARISH review

How far will you go with your beloved and how long will you wait for your children to come back and stand by your side when needed the most?



Pragyesh Singh’s award winning 27 minutes short is about an ageing couple Shishir (Shishir Sharma) and his seriously ill wife Sugna (Smita Jaykar). Sugna’s bone marrow transplant needs to be done and repeated attempts by Shishir to get his US settled son Param (Late Inder Kumar) back to India fails. Sugna comes to know about his son’s behavior and one day expresses a small desire – small request (Chhoti Si Guzaarish).

Bollywood has a long list of melodramatic movies on parents’ neglect since ages.

Pragyesh Singh’s CHHOTI SI GUZAARISH dwells on this century-old issue and comes with a devastating conclusion. Building up slowly and surely, the movie ends on a shocking realism that enlarges our conception of the term – life / humanity / parenting / love and companionship.



Pragyesh Singh’s answer to the question itself demands to be taken as a question – is this what a loving parent can get? The short movie diligently captures the resolve that eventually borders on obsession. Shishir is watching the woman he loves more than anything else, is slowly dying as day progresses, before his eyes. He is trying whatever he can to prevent it, the attitude of his son is maddening but still he is trying, knowing that it’s impossible. The movie is bound to give echoes of people in our lives we have come across – parents / grandparents of our friends / relatives and many of us may even be the culprit.

The actors Shishir Sharma, Smita Jayakar and late Inder Kumar live their characters and make them real.

CHHOTI SI GUZAARISH is a humble request to look at yourself first as a human and then as a parent or a child.