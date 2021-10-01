Movie Review | Shiddat: Yama Yama forever…

- Advertisement -

Shiddat (also titled Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love) movie review is here. Starring Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty, Shiddat is directed by Kunal Deshmukh.

Shiddat premieres on 1 October 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Shiddat Movie Review

Love ke liye kuch bhi karega… fits perfectly on Jaggi Sehgal (Sunny Kaushal – charming and wonderful).

Gautam Kapoor (Mohit Raina – fantastic) – an Indian Foreign Service officer and Ira (quite impressive) – a social worker, meet during their French tutorials and love blossoms.

Jaggi ji gatecrashes the wedding of Gautam and Ira. Jaggi is a hockey player and plays for Punjab. The speech by Gautam at the wedding makes a place in Jaggi’s heart.

After some time Jaggi meets Kartika Negi (Radhika Madan – very good). He falls head over heels in love with the aspiring swimmer. Kartika is a London ki kudi and Jaggi ji is our local pind da munda.

Toh ji balle balle di wahu wahu toh honi hi hai aur hoti hai… kya kehne. After some takrar there izz pyar but Kartika wedding is on cards when she returns to London.

Kartika goes back to London and Jaggi decides to go saath samundar paar to bring back his pyaar.

But unfortunately he ends up entering the UK illegally thus making way for paaji aka Gautam Kapoor to deport him back to India. Will Jaggi return to India or to his beloved?

Well, Shiddat scores highly in performance and a couple of striking moments. The dialogues by Dheeraj Rattan, Pooja Surti and Shridhar Raghavan pack punch at places but the screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan after a good build up in the first half is a disaster during the last 15 minutes in the second half.

Actually, in the second half, the writers try many things making it go haywire, spoiling this basic simple and routine love story.

Jannat fame Kunal Deshmukh direction is plain routine and he disappoints.

Whatever be the flaws but the biggest USP of Shiddat is the Shiddat of our dear Jaggi urf Sunny Kaushal, I have not seen his previous movies but after watching Shiddat I can say this munda after a couple of nuances can carry a movie on his own kandha (read shoulder).

So for Jaggi ki shiddat I go with a generous 3. A whole extra star for Jaggi. Yama yama jaggi ne bandha sama.