Movie Review | Govinda Naam Mera: Quirky comedy thriller

We are almost in the year-end celebratory mood and full of emotions about the year that is ending and a fresh new year just about to begin. During such times, a harmless & clean comedy thriller could spell a family entertainer. And quite literally as Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ has taken the direct-to-digital route. The film’s title with ‘Govinda’ in it assures that we are in known terrain. The Uri actor stepping in a zone with the same josh makes him a complete actor. With his intense and patriotic roles, one would think that Vicky Kaushal excelled in serious dramas and periodic films but with Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky explores and exploits his fun and goofy side with same ease.

Plot

Govinda Naam Mera is about Govinda Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal) a dance choreographer who is married to a dominating Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar). Govinda is seeking a divorce from Gauri (asking 2 crores as alimony) as he is in love with Suku (Kiara Advani) who also wants to be a choreographer. While this is one issue in Govinda’s life, the other is fighting a legal battle for the huge mansion that he lives in but is claimed by his late father’s ‘another’ family. If that was not all, there is also inspector Javed (Dayanand Shetty) who is hell bent on recovering his money from Govinda. Wait, that’s not all, while Govinda is trying hard to balance his life between Gauri and Suku and the legal battle, finds his wife Gauri murdered out of nowhere! This turns the world upside down and begins the comedy of error where everything goes kaput until a master plan is formulated.

View

There are films that one needs to be prepared for and frame a mind and then there are films that you just sit back and enjoy, no questions asked. Govinda Naam Mera is the later. Though there are quite a few takeaways from this film with Vicky Kaushal stepping into a character he has never tried earlier ditto for Renuka Shahne who plays Govinda’s mother, plays a character one wouldn’t imagine with her. The story seems well balanced with equal importance given to situational humour, thrill, slapstick comedy. Also involving romance, murder, drug lords, Bollywood (not to forget Ranbir Kapoor in a special cameo), and so much more. One doesn’t need to look for logic every time. Having said so, writing a plot that can serve all the above in a platter is also a skill.

Performances

Vicky Kaushal plays Govinda Waghmare aka Govya, Gauri’s husband, Suku’s boyfriend and Asha Waghmare’s son does it convincingly without trying to ape anyone or prove a point, just being the character. Bhumi Pednekar as Gauri Waghmare, Govinda’s wife, easily gets into the skin of this loud character. Kiara Advani as Sukubai Deshmukh aka Suku as Govinda’s girlfriend looks beautiful as ever and comfortable in a character with grey shades.

Renuka Shahne is a revelation and a surprise with a vast repertoire of acting probably is absolutely out of her personality. Amey Wagh as Govinda’s friend Kaustubh Godbole makes for a charming lawyer trying to help Govinda.

Sayaji Shinde as Ajit Dharkar, Dayanand Shetty as Inspector Javed, Viraj Ghelani as Baldev, Gauri’s boyfriend seems fine in their respective roles.

The icing on the cake is the presence of Ranbir Kapoor as himself in a special appearance in the ‘Bijli’ song. Seeing him on screen lights up the mood.

Music

The music of Govinda Naam Mera is composed by Meet Bros, Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Sachin-Jigar and Rochak Kohli. The ‘Bijli’ song sung by Mika Singh, Neha Kakkar, Sachin-Jigar on Vayu lyrics and music by Sachin-Jigar stays back for the sheer presence of Ranbir Kapoor in it. Whereas ‘Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0’ was recreated from the 2018 track ‘Kya Baat Ay’ which was sung by Harrdy Sandhu, written by Jaani and composed by B Praak.

Watch or Not

Lately, filmmakers have been trying to dish out variety in entertainment and the Indian audience finally opening-up to content that is not their regular, but with Govinda Naam Mera the audience will get to revisit a masala comedy loaded with twists and turns, a tadka of murder making it a quirky thriller, the film keeps you hooked until the end. Govinda Naam Mera streaming on OTT will prove to be a decent dinner table entertainer.

Movie: Govinda Naam Mera

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Sayaji Shinde, Renuka Shahane, Dayanand Shetty, Amey Wagh, Viraj Ghelani, Umedh Singh, Ranbir Kapoor

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Duration: 131 Mins