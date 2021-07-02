Movie review | Haseen Dillruba: A charmingly quirky whodunit

Adv.

The Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Haseen Dillruba’ movie critic review is here. The Indian Hindi-language mystery thriller film written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew. Produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Eros International. Haseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Haseen Dillruba is scheduled to release on 2 July 2021 on Netflix.

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review

Mile Do Dil Jawan Nissar Ho Gaya… This satisfactory tribute to the popular crime novels by Surendra Mohan Pathak and Ved Prakash Sharma’s of Hindustan by writer Kanika Dhillon and director Vinil Mathew is quirkily coined charming whodunit drama.

A charmingly beautiful Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu) is a prime suspect of her husband Rishabh Saxena aka Rishu (Vikrant Massey) murder. Inspector Kishore Rawat (Aditya Srivastava) is investigating the case and during the interrogation, some dark secrets emerge that further complicate the case. Who is Neel Tripathi (Harshvardhan Rane). Is Rani guilty or not guilty? And if not guilty then who is the culprit – Qatil Kaun?

A controlled and a bit subtle in comparison to her previous femme fatale wrapped in a fairy tale with psychological overtones – Judgementall Hai Kya starring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut.

Haseen Dillruba in its suspense and thriller quotient is an engagingly old book that offers its compliments to the legendary doctors like Hitchcock.

The quirky tones in the marriage of an urban Delhi Rani who claims to be homely to the more homely in real and a simpleton like Rishu makes it stand out from the routine whodunit for a while.

The characterizations are believable and the actors perform very well.

Taapsee Pannu as Rani Kashyap excels, she casts her spell.

Vikrant Massey as Rishabh Saxena is sheer brilliance.

Harshvardhan Rane as Neel Tripathi the macho hunk – cousin of Rishu is fabulous and rightly casted.

Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Kishore Rawat is outstanding. Ashish Verma as Afzar is good. Yamini Das as Lata is fine. Daya Shankar Pandey as Brijraj has his moments.

This could have been shaped into a better and more deserving film noir if the writer-director would have broken their self imposed comfort cage built by their previous work Manmarziyaan and Hasee Toh Phasee respectively.

But still it’s a ‘Namak Halal’ (read loyal) whodunit with quirky overtones. Interestingly the title (smart move indeed) inspired from the iconic Jawani Jaaneman song from the blockbuster Namak Halal (1982) by Prakash Mehra starring the magnificent Mr. Bachchan. The disco/item number composed by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Asha Bhosle filmed on the ravishing Parveen Babi was constantly playing in my mind while I was watching this.

What if the actual original song was played in the background at regular intervals during the proceedings of this whodunit…kyunki the lyrics of Jawani Jaaneman is itself a story of a hunter getting hunted. Dear Kanika Dhillion, did this song inspire this thriller?. Just curious?.

Whatever be the inspiration behind, Haseen Dillruba may not be that long lasting dilruba (beloved, read master piece suspense thriller) you were looking for in your life but it has enough beauty, charm and mystery going along to invite you for a date. Go for it. Nissar na bhi hue toh kuch samay ke liye pyaar mein toh pad jaooge(even if you don’t get bowled over, you will definitely fall in love for a while)

