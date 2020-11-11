Movie Review | Ludo: Intriguingly Weaved Anthology On Life, Karma & more

Advtg.

Ludo movie review is here. The Netflix original dark comedy crime saga is directed by Anurag Basu. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Tani Basu under the banners of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. Ludo stars an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney and Inayat Verma.

Ludo is a grand Diwali attraction streaming on Netflix from November 12, 2020.

Ludo story

A resurfaced sex tape to a rogue suitcase of money, to a murder and a kidnapping. Four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance and involves one eccentric criminal gangster Rahul ‘Sattu Bhaiya’ Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), A criminal seeking revival Batukeshwar ‘Bittu’ Tiwari, a struggling voice over/mimicry/stand up artiste Dr. Akash Chauhan (Aditya Roy Kapur), Alok Kumar Gupta aka Aalu (Rajkummar Rao) a street smart eatery owner and fan of the iconic Bollywood dance sensation of his times Mithun Chakraborty, a housewife Pinky (Fatima Sana Shaikh), soon to be married Ahana Mathur (Sanya Malhotra), an employee of a mall – Rohit Suresh Saraf, a nurse Pearle Maaney and a cute girl looking for her parents attention – Inayat Verma.

Ludo movie review

Anurag Basu is in a somewhat goofy mood. After thirteen years post Life In A… Metro – the coming of age anthology on love, life etc., the multitalented Anurag Basu brings a hyperlink dark comedy crime saga Ludo.

Ludo – an anthology on love, life, karma, humanity & more comes with controlled lunacy, dark humour and thrills. Anurag Basu takes the brilliance of refined talents like Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur in particular and chucks them into this game of Ludo where different stories of different people cross each other’s paths at one time and having a diverse effect on each one of them.

For those who are not much familiar with anthological cinema, Ludo may take some time to make the viewer adjust to the rhythms and subversive humor.

Ludo is a dark humor on karma, life, faith and fate where nothing goes as per plan and things end on unexpected notes – some are bad, some are good. Well that’s life isn’t it…

Prankish, moody, stylish, flashy and emotional at will, those who relish the dark comedy and or anthology genre will find solace, those who don’t might wonder at a story in which characters act primarily on impulse and don’t have that ‘level’ head.

Writer director Anurag Basu with dialogues by Samrat Chakraborty, ensure that the characters and their traits don’t go out of sync. Be it the intense and most human and emotional Bittu (Abhishek Bachchan – simply superb). The filmy, a bit OTT Rajkummar Rao as Alu (incredible – sheer brilliance). The most ‘reasonable’ from the lot Dr. Akash Chauhan (Aditya Roy Kapur – fantastic). The housewife Pinky (Fatima Sana Shaikh – very good). Ahana Mathur (Sanya Malhotra – fabulous). The cute little bundle of talent Inayat Verma. The sataye hue (troubled) employees Rohit Suresh Saraf (good), and Pearle Maaney (leaves an impression). Rahul ‘Sattu Bhaiya’ Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi – now is getting repetitive with the same accent and tone) but gels.

The common thing about this uncommon bunch of people is that all are suffering from a crisis, they at times don’t care much about morality.

Technically well-crafted with fine production values. Cinematography by Anurag Basu is another plus. Editing by Ajay Sharma is up to mark. Production Design by Anurag Basu and art direction by Anjan Gajurel is in sync. Music by Pritam is functional.

Final words

Ludo – Anurag Basu has assembled quirky emotional individuals in this anthological dark comedy crime saga. Such people might come across us. They can be funny and unpredictable but certainly believable. It’s all about life, karma, faith, fate & more…