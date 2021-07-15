Movie Review | Malik: Empowering

Adv.

Malik movie review is here. The Indian Malayalam-language crime thriller film is written, directed and edited by Mahesh Narayanan.

Fahadh Faasil plays the titular character along with Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George in prominent roles, while Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan and Indrans are in supporting roles.

Malik will have a digital release through Amazon Prime Video on 15 July 2021.

Malik Movie Review

Once upon a time in the coastal regions of Thiruvananthapuram and Lakshadweep. After the remarkable C U Soon (2020) and the Brilliant Take Off (2017) Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil come together for an empowering crime drama, Malik.

Malik tells the life story of Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh Faasil), a young man who rises to prominence through his unswerving fight against the political and police corruption prevalent in his coastal village. The timeline follows his childhood to middle age, spanning from the late 1960s to the present day.

The great Marlon Brando as Godfather, Kamal Hassan’s Nayakan, Robert De Niro’s Once Upon A Time In America, etc. do flash your mind when the movie begins with a middle age Sulaiman Malik preparing to leave for Haj Pilgrimage amidst a festival celebration in his home. P. A. Aboobacker, Party President of Islam Union League (I.U.L.) – (Dileesh Pothan) makes a visit. Sulaiman Malik and P. A. Aboobacker share a past that involves David Christudas (Vinay Forrt) Sulaiman’s long-time friend now turned foe. David’s sister Mihrunissa Sulaiman aka Roslin (Nimisha Sajayan) is Sulaiman’s wife.

There is a dispute in the locality which has brought two communities at loggerheads. Sulaiman Malik wants justice for his people at the coast. While boarding his flight at the airport, Malik is detained. A plot to kill Malik in jail is hatched and the audience gets to witness an empowering tale of love, sacrifice, guilt, redemption coated in the gangster mythos.

The narration engulfs the audience gradually as the characters gain depth, the melodrama tugs at the heartstrings, and the overall impact is that of a well-told crime genre tale elevated by touching humane drama.

Rooted, realistic and engaging, the approach by the writer director Mahesh Narayanan ensures that the actions of Malik and other characters are convincing enough. Some are playing games, there are sacrifices, anger, betrayal, resentment, politics, discrimination, corruption, loyalty, revolt, love and forgiveness.

Malik is all heart and conflicts from heart.

Powered by top-notch performance where Fahadh Faasil as Sulaiman Ali Ahammad / Sulaiman Malik, leads the way with another brilliant act.

Nimisha Sajayan as Mihrunissa Sulaiman / Roslin excels. Joju George as Jayashankar Prasad I.A.S., Sub-Collector is fabulous. Vinay Forrt as David Christudas, Sulaiman’s friend is superb.

Jalaja as Lyla Begum, Sulaiman’s mother, has her refined moments. Dileesh Pothan as P. A. Aboobacker, Party President of Islam Union League (I.U.L.) is outstanding.

Final words

Though not as sweeping and everlasting as Take Off and thrilling as C U Soon, Malik empowers more with its winning acts and absorbing human drama.

