Movie Review | Bhuj-The Pride of India: Lacklustre ode to unsung warriors

Bhuj: The Pride of India movie review is here. The 2021 Indian Hindi-language period war film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The movie stars Ajay Devgn along with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon.

Bhuj: The Pride of India movie review

What could have been Bollywood’s one of most incredible war movies after Border, Uri, turns out to be the most forgettable movie of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha till date. I bet how many of us knew about the Bhuj air strike by Pakistan during the 1971 war.

Anyone who reads the info on Wikipedia will be felt with pride for the valour of those incredible 300 women from the local village who reconstructed the IAF airbase in Madhapar under the leadership of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik (Ajay Devgn) and his team. During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Pak Air force bombarded the Bhuj air base causing significant damage.

But what we get here from director Abhishek Dudhaiya and his team of writers – Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, Pooja Bhavoria and the director himself is a forced, on the face, messed up, screaming, dying, killing, chest beating jingoism which is actually a cinematic mockery of that supreme valour in the name of a patriotic movie.

Adding more to the horror is this frightening revelation by powerful actors/stars like Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt that they can sometimes end up by looking like cardboards on screen and forgetting how to act.

Even Sharad Kelkar joins this pathetic league of erstwhile brilliant actors failing miserably in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

It’s better I stay absent from commenting on the CGI… Bhuj: The Pride of India deserved much better.

So what works, surprisingly its Nora Fatehi which scores maximum without shaking her belly but kicking the Pak soldiers black and blue in her avatar as a spy?. Naam Shabana ka sequel mil gaya…Noora Mera Naam..

Sonakshi Sinha also shines in whatever scope she gets but soon that flat completely thanda dialogue delivery inspired from the ‘Sandeshein Aate hai’ song from Border by Ajay Devgn, we lose all hope in this chest beating messed up jingoistic dope that fails horribly in giving any high.

Final words

Kidar gaya josh

‘Bhuj’ gaya sir… Bhuj gaya. Going with a generous 1.5 stars. Half star each for the plot, Nora Fatehi and Sonakshi Sinha.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

