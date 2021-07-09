Movie Review | Collar Bomb: Engaging

Adv.

The critic movie review of Collar Bomb movie. Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting and written by Nikhil Nair, Collar Bomb stars Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role along with Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav in prominent roles. Collar Bomb will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

A good example of a promising super indie suspense mystery/horror ending up as an engagingly passable slow burning crime thriller.

Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting and written by Nikhil Nair, Collar Bomb begins with top cop Manoj Hesi (Jimmy Sheirgill) in the picturesque Himachal Pradesh is on the way to receive an award in his honour at the city’s prestigious boarding school. Manoj Hesi’s son played by Naman Jain is accompanying him and is going to pursue his future education in that prestigious boarding school. During the award function, a shocking incident happens; a suicide bomber Shoeb Ali (Sparsh Shrivastav) hijacks the auditorium and holds the student’s captive. The suicide bomber then picks top cop Manoj Hesi and orders him to take part in a race against time to free the students kept hostage by the suicide bomber.

The rescue task by Manoj Hesi to free the students kept hostage dwells into his past and unknown dark skeletons from the grave of Manoj Hesi’s past arrive to stare at the top cop’s integrity. Who is the evil behind and why is Manoj Hesi the chosen one by the suicide bomber.

Writer Nikhil Nair (Serious Men – additional screenplay and Table no. 5 (TV Series) (story and screenplay – 1 episode), honestly had a terrific seed of an idea to churn out a terrific indie thriller that debates human perceptions and evil within.

However, in the company of director Dnyanesh Zoting (previous Raakshas – decent), Collar Bomb shapes up as a more engaging and crowd pleasing cat and mouse saga rather than a probing psychological crime thriller that questions the human perceptions on good, bad and evil.

Still, the strong subject matter and Jimmy Sheirgill in superb form along with fine Asha Negi as Shergill’s junior officer and Rajshri Deshpande as a teacher trapped with the kids in the auditorium lifts this perplexed crime thriller from the routine run of the mill ones. Special mention for Sparsh Shrivastav as the suicide bomber is a must. Naman Jain is fine.

Final words

Ironically, it’s my perception that Collar Bomb could have been a strong psychological thriller with more depth and sweeping layers on human perception and illusion that can expose the cruel realism of a person. The makers have decided to make it an engaging crime thriller and it is an engaging crime thriller. Toh, ‘dekh’ lo.