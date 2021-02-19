Movie Review | Drishyam 2: Brilliant once again!!

ADVERTISEMENT

Critic’s review of the Malayalam language thriller movie Drishyam 2, a sequel to the 2013 cult Drishyam starring Mohanlal. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor through the company Aashirvad Cinemas. Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil.

Drishyam 2 Movie Review

Who can beat this brilliance? A terrific sequel that respects and honours the original 2013 cult that made ways for Kamal Hassan’s PAPNASAM and Ajay Devgn’s DRISHYAM in 2015. A pioneer will remain a pioneer and here the awesome twosome of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph create that magical brilliance dobaara (again) that offers its pious tribute to Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon and Sherlock Holmes while maintaining the winningly emotional twig of family – father daughter emotions.

Beginning with six years after the event of Drishyam, Drishyam 2 sees the local cable TV operator George Kutty (Mohanlal) now a proud theatre owner who dreams to make a movie one day. Wife Rani (Meena) is more worried about the marriage of their elder daughter Anju George (Ansiba Hassan). While the younger daughter Anumol George (Esther Anil) is now in her teens. The police continuous to be the laughing stock for the locals but one day the police authorities get a clue. What will George Kutty do now?

Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil in Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2 still

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the template of an ordinary man going to extraordinary lengths to protect his family and in the process encounters guilt, grief while morality and the system in state and the ‘state’ of the system gets debated. Drishyam 2 does bring out the nostalgia and restores faith in the fans and audience in general.

It’s a sequel, so the uniquely extraordinary capabilities of George Kutty during crisis are no longer a surprise. But it’s always the right balance of the right ingredients for the perfectly cooked dish which makes the difference. Jeethu Joseph cooks this brilliant psychological murder mystery on a slow burner by sticking to the rules formed by the experts by beginning with a bafflingly dramatic opening. Slowly and gradually the intensity is built without compromising on the thrills while the emotional drama is nicely controlled.

Like Drishyam its sequel – Drishyam 2 rides remarkably on its solid source material –gripping script with surprising turns and terrific edge of the seat moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last 30 odd minutes is mind blowing.

Performances

Mohanlal as George Kutty is certainly a class on his own. The phenomenon’s transformation from a simple innocent family man to a cold headed smart fox up against the lawmakers to save his family is an act of sheer effortless brilliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meena as Rani is fine. Ansiba Hassan as Anju George adds value. Esther Anil as Anumol George has her moments.

While solid support comes from Asha Sarath as Geetha Prabhakar, Inspector General of Police, Siddique as Prabhakar, Geetha’s husband, Murali Gopy as Thomas Bastin, K. B. Ganesh Kumar as CI Philip Mathew, Kozhikode Narayanan Nair as Sulaiman and Antony Perumbavoor as SI Antony Joseph.

Technically well-crafted with rich production values. Cinematography by Satheesh Kurup is marvelous while Anil Johnson’s music is as per the mood.

Flaws

Drishyam 2 takes cinematic liberties too much at time and there are situations deliberately planted to make the story move forward as desired. Plus – the surprise element – extraordinary capabilities of Mr. George Kutty are no longer a surprise.

Final words

Those who have seen the brilliant Drishyam might have believed to have ended but no, the sequel Drishyam 2 honors the brilliance once again. The outstanding brilliance of Mohanlal and the terrifically gripping story telling by Jeethu Joseph ensures an edge of the seat thriller with a sweeping message on morality, humanity, family, crime, sin and redemption. Serving as one of the best sequels in its genre to come in recent times.

pic/poster courtesy : Amazon Prime

Movie Drishyam 2 Cast Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Murali Gopy, K B Ganesh Kumar, Kozhikode Narayanan Nair, Antony Perumbavoor Director Jeethu Joseph Producer Antony Perumbavoor Streaming Platform Amazon Prime Video Release Date 19th February, 2021 Music Anil Johnson Cinematographer Satheesh Kurup