Movie Review: Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele: Bullah Ki Jaana…

Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele movie review is here. Written and directed by Harish Vyas and produced by Anshuman Jha and Navey Mittar under the banner of First Ray Films. Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele stars Anshuman Jha, Zareen Khan along with Ravi Khanvilkar, Gurfateh Pirzada and Nitin Sharma in supporting roles. The movie is streaming on Disney + Hotstar Premium from 9 May 2021.

Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele Movie Critic Review

Bullah Ki Jaana Mein Kaun (The poet doesn’t know who I am) is one of the most spiritually beautiful Kafi poem written by the Punjabi Sufi saint Bulleh Shah. Bullah Ki Jaana is used as the crux of this LGBTQ coming of age love story that ironically gets self-defeated in the end and is left searching for an identity. But still, the moments and the thought deserve a special place in the genre.

Veer (Anshuman Jha) and Mansi (Zareen Khan) are on the run. Veer is running from his engagement with a girl in Chandigarh for his friend Akshay (Gurfateh Pirzada) in Delhi who is married to Mitali (Prabhleen Kaur). While Mansi is running away from her home town in western U.P. to Delhi to stay with her long-term girlfriend Nikki (Jahnvi Rawat). But Mansi gets a surprise as Nikki has gone to her hometown in McLeod Ganj (Himachal Pradesh).

Veer and Nikki meet at a LGBTQ party thrown by Akshay. Nikki observes that Akshay is ignoring Veer and a conversation begins with a friendship and later develops into a sense of belonging, compassion, love which is beyond sexual preference and gender.

Writer-director Harish Vyas (the compassionate coming of age – ANGREZI MEIN KEHTE HAI previous – this time with his writer Susan Fernandes comes with a pure and divine thought that talks about love transcending beyond lust, gender and sexuality.

Harish Vyas treats this like a Bollywood rom-com on the lines of Imtiaz Ali and slowly but surely engages the viewers in its idea of love. The thought which has tremendous depth and layers on human understanding of love, emotion and sex, required some defining moments that lift this reverse LGBTQ coming of age rom-com / love story from the routine but it settles in its populist approach and fails to explore the potential depth and layers in the seed idea.

Blame it on the writing or call it a ‘safe’ approach, still it is decent for the common targeted audience who are open minded and support LGBTQ community. It’s the ridiculous, childish and pointlessly mawkish climax that unfortunately punishes one of the protagonists and the audience for keeping faith.

The climax is a suicide that kills all the beauty of what could have been one of the most beautiful LGBTQ love stories or say a love story in general. A gay Veer and a lesbian Mansi living together like soul mates… but alas..

But all is not lost. Anshuman Jha is a good actor and here as a producer after the eerie adventure ‘Mona Darling’ (2017) comes with a coming of age LGBTQ love story which is purely divine in its idea. As Veer, Anshuman Jha is charming. Good to see Zareen Khan in a different role and she delivers it with conviction. The chemistry between Zareen Khan and Anushuman Jha is warm and likeable.

Actually, the camaraderie between Veer and Mansi is the beautiful metaphor of acceptance and understanding between two like-minded individuals…

Gurfateh Pirzada and Nitin Sharma chip in with solid support.

But the climax… man.. why…

(For the divine thought and the camaraderie between Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan – I cannot punish a pious divine idea that had some good moments)

