Movie Review | Hungama 2: Punishingly unfunny

Hungama 2 movie review is here. The 2021 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film directed by Priyadarshan stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash. Loosely based on Priyan’s own 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram, Hungama 2 is a spiritual successor to the 2003 hit Hungama that starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. Hungama 2 was released on 23 July 2021 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Maa hungama tu hi bachaale says Shilpa Shetty ji (now please hold, I know what is going in your corny mind by hearing her name the movie has no ‘link’ to the ongoing controversy surrounding Raj Kundra ji ) let’s stick to the movie.

But how to ‘stick’ to this ‘sick’, hackneyed, pointless and most importantly humourless adaptation of Priyadarshan’s own 1994 Malayalam slapstick comedy Minnaram (meaning Lighthouse / Beacon starring Mohanlal and Shobana in lead) by Yunus Sajawal.

Guys this is 2021, kuch toh ‘in sync’ karo yaar. It’s been 18 years since Hungama was released. It was a passable crowd pleasing comedy to me, nothing exceptional that asked you to keep your frivolity intact without thinking much about logic. Fine. No brainers are fun no doubt. Ironically, it needs a smart brain to churn a pleasing giggling no brainer. David Dhawan, Anees Bazmee and of course Priyadarshan (Hera Pheri is my all time favourite) have excelled in this department.

So when the same Priyadarshan makes a comeback after eight years in Bollywood (after the decent Rangrezz) into comedy of errors we wait with baited breath. Plus the comeback of ultra fit Shilpa Shetty ji on big screen after more than a decade as an actress and not just a dancing doll after Apne (2007) oh correction comeback after 14 years… baap re…14 saal ka judge/yogavas se ab sanyas kya…the sweet innocent and humble viewer can expect something super se upar… isn’t it. Galat bola kya…

‘Link’ hai na dost (just kidding).

Toh hota hai yu.. ki Aakash (Meezaan Jafri), a happy go lucky guy is about to marry the daughter of his father Kapoor’s (Ashutosh Rana) friend Bajaj (Manoj Joshi). Suddenly a girl named Vaani (Pranitha Subhash) pops up with a kid claiming that the father of the kid is Aakash, hell breaks loose. Kapoor decides to take help of Anjali (Shilpa Shetty), wife of Radhe (Paresh Rawal), to find out the truth. The suspicious nature of Radhe makes him believe that Anjali and Aakash are having an affair. The confusion begins. So Hungama 2 has nothing to do with Radheshyam Tiwari (Paresh Rawal), Anjali (Rimi Sen) and Aakash (Akshaye Khanna) from Hungama 1.

Na Hungama 1 se connection na hi comedy laughter humour se koi lena dena. It’s a stingy, stale, agonizingly paced and bewilderingly outdated sequel that is actually a sad troll to all those things done by director Priyadarshan and writer Yunus Sajawal till date. With dialogues (Anukalp Goswami, Manisha Korde) like yeh prani mera nahi and sab ka malik ek tu……. phek, makes the rant by my toddler neighbour for not sharing my vada pav with him utterly hilarious.

No bhav (takers) for this laughter less sannatta like batata vada without batata forget about pav chutney and all. Link hai link hai.. (I am talking about the sanatta batata thing baba).

Rating 1 star (for papaji – Ashutosh Rana ji) ab has (now laugh)

