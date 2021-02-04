Movie Review | Lahore Confidential: The Spy Who Amused Me

ADVERTISEMENT

Lahore Confidential review is here. The ZEE5 original is directed by Kunal Kohli, the romantic spy thriller stars Karishma Tanna, Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh. Created by S Hussain Zaidi and produced by Jar Pictures, Lahore Confidential premiers today on ZEE5 – February 04, 2021.

Lahore Confidential Review

Tum pass aayein, yu muskuraye, phir humne aap ke thru blast or murder karwayein. This should have been titled as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Lahore with the tagline – audience tum nahin samjhoge.

Why I am so harsh?.. aree the makers say that Lahore Confidential is a fresh concept of a romantic spy thriller with a classic romantic backdrop and thrilling story line.

Par uskeliye toh Tiger Zinda Hai Na ‘bhai’, phir kyu..

Jaane bhi do yaaro. Let’s gets back to this shayari vayari wali romantic spy story.

Hua yu ki ek thi Ananya (Richa Chadda), a Hindustani RAW agent but the less adventurous type who does simple desk job. A mission to nab a notorious Pak spy transforms her into those adventurous ones but less than the already active – the attractive Yukti (Karishma Tanna).

Ananya is now on a secret mission, she has to get close to the well-connected Lahorian Rauf Ahmed Kazmi (Arunoday Singh) and get information from the man whose events are attended by the top

Crème de la crème of Lahore and Pakistan.

Rauf Ahmed Kazmi organizes mushairas, mosiqui (poetry/music sessions) and other cultural events.

So the love for ghalib, meer, etc etc. brings them together?. What happens next?.

What happens next – is a showcase of a clunkily put together script that goes all over the shop.

A striking lack of craft in the scripting and narration is in display by the writer Vibha Singh and director Kunal Kohli (those who have forgotten, he was the one who directed that dud called Faana, but he helmed Hum Tum also).

The striking lack of understanding of the genre is further maligned by the amazing level of disinterest shown by Richa Chadha in her role as Ananya. It had all the potential but it’s so poorly developed by Vibha Singh that poor Ananya ends up as a confused spy who unintentionally amused the audience in this unplanned parody of a spy romantic comedy.

The suave Arunoday Singh who holds attention whenever he comes on screen, is the only one who seemed to be serious and enjoying these ride filled with unconvincing and laughable gags in the name of a romantic espionage thriller.

Maybe Kunal Kohli ji and Vibha Singh ji where trying their hand at a new sub-genre in the romantic espionage spy genre but fail to get the workable kinks.