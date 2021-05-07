Movie Review | Photo Prem: Say cheese!!

Adv.

Photo Prem movie review is here. The Marathi drama will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7th May, 2021. Photo Prem stars Neena Kulkarni, Amita Khopkar, Vikas Hande, Chaitrali Rode & Sameer Dharmadhikar. Created by Aditya Rathi, Gayatri Patil and Mehul Shah. Photo Prem is directed by Gayatri Patil and Aditya Rathi.

Photo Prem Movie Review

Maee (Neena Kulkarni) is a simple 55-year-old house wife married to Mr. Kulkarni (Vikas Hande). Maee for strange reasons avoids the camera and is not keen on getting herself clicked. Not even during the wedding of her daughter Mayuri (Pradnya Jawle-Edke). After a couple of days, Maee attends the funeral and realises that a good photo of her is required for remembrance otherwise people won’t remember the deceased. This worries her and she starts looking into the obituary pages in newspapers and starts attending funerals. The fear that the absence of a good picture of her will wipe out her identity in future, Maee begins a quest to shed her inhibitions and prepares herself for that click that will make her stay forever. Does Maee succeed?

Written by Aditya Rathi and helmed by Gayatri Patil and the writer herself, Photo Prem is a sly dark humour on inhibitions of humans and the unpredictability of life.

Maee is stuck in her own world. With the advent of social media, the world has gone crazy with people taking pictures left right and centre for no rhyme and reason. In this ‘selfie’ culture it might take a while for some section of the audience to digest Maee’s lack of interest in getting herself available for a photo opportunity.

Maee is so stuck in her own world that she is repeatedly repairing the same mixer again and again.

The biggest USP of Photo Prem is the ability of the writer director to extract humour from day-to-day routine. The movie has some fabulous moments where you giggle on the situation which is actually sad.

Photo Prem is also the coming of age for Maee and it’s also a realisation somewhere that a good picture or multiple pictures doesn’t guarantee remembrance until the heart / soul of the person is good.

The photo adds to the ‘prem’ of that person if the person is in your hearts.

Neena Kulkarni is outstanding and simply brilliant as Maee. In complete command of her role, Maee wins hearts. Nicely supported by Amita Khopkar, Vikas Hande, Chaitrali Rode & Sameer Dharmadhikar (in a very small but imp role).

Final words

Photo Prem says cheese to clean, simple and sly humour. Outstandingly performed by Neena Kulkarni and delightfully narrated by Gayatri Patil and Aditya Rathi. Photo Prem is that good old smiling cinema that our previous generations enjoyed and those who love sensibility and simplicity in movies will do for ages.

