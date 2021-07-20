Movie Review | Narappa: Venkatesh powers this faithful remake

Adv.

The Venkatesh Daggubati starrer ‘Narappa’ movie review is here. The Indian Telugu language action drama film is directed by Srikanth Addala. Narappa is the remake of the Tamil language film Asuran (2019) by Vetrimaaran starring Dhanush which itself is based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani. Narappa stars Venkatesh in lead along with Priyamani and Karthik Rathnam. Narappa will premiere on 20 July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Narappa Movie Review

Trust Venkatesh Daggubati to give justice to solid cinema. After Drushyam (2014) the remake of Jeethu Joseph’s 2013 cult Malayalam thriller Drishyam starring Mohanlal in lead. This time Venkatesh Daggubati gives proper justice to the solidly powerful 2019 class struggle in Tamil – Asuran by Vetrimaaran starring Dhanush in lead.

Directed by Kotha Bangaru Lokam and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle fame Srikanth Addala, Narappa adds a valuable chorus to Vetrimaaran’s class struggle that echoes with a difference.

Influenced by the real life Kilvenmani massacre that occurred in 1968, Narappa opens with the middle age Narappa (Venkatesh) unknowingly stepping on the reflection of the moon on a still water. Narappa is fleeing with his hot blooded teenaged son Rakhi (Sinabba) who has killed a rich upper caste landlord Pandu Swamy (Aadukalam Naren). How will the poor peace loving caste farmer Narappa save his son and family from the rage of the rich upper caste landlord family. What forced the 16 year old Sinabba to take this drastic step.

Narappa will give a déjà vu to those who have watched Asuran and those who have not seen will find Venkatesh in a rare different matured avatar in Narappa, Venkatesh in Narappa is rustic, real and controlled.

Direction by Srikanth Addala makes sure that the dignity of Asuran is maintained and justice is properly given.

Known for delightful family entertainers like Kotha Bangaru Lokam and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle, Srikanth Addala gets rooted and real in Narappa and gets pivotal in mirroring the age long class struggle in mainstream cinema.

Opening with that rare micro macro approach in mainstream/populist Telugu cinema– a man unknowingly stepping on the reflection of the moon on a still water speaks about the turmoil going inside Narappa making him disturb the beauty of that image. We humans disturb nature due to our nature and discriminate people on caste, creed, religion, gender, etc.

Asuran also has the same opening but here I am pressing on the loyalty by Srikanth Addala towards the original – Asuran by Vetrimaaran.

Director Srikanth Addala delivers an engrossing action drama that focuses on class struggle. The socio-political layers on class struggle are nicely twined with the engaging, tense and entertaining cinema. Smartly the makers draw the attention to the wider concept of rich poor and education to widen its reach.

Venkatesh is remarkably outstanding – will be ranked amongst one of his best acts in his career.

Priyamani is strikingly real. Karthik Rathnam is fantastic. Rakhi (Sinabba) is very impressive. Rajeev Kanakala is fantastic. Rao Ramesh gives proper justice to his role and special mention for Nassar and Aadukalam Naren is a must.

Final words

Narappa is a winner – a faithful remake. An engrossing action drama powered by fine acts. A shout against caste struggle – all in one.

