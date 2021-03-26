Movie Review | Pagglait: Quirky, Moving & Beautiful

ADVERTISEMENT

Pagglait movie review is here. The Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama is written and directed by Umesh Bist. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment. Pagglait (means crazy) stars Sanya Malhotra in lead along with Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. Pagglait will globally premiere on Netflix on 26th March 2021.

What happens when Rani Mehra from the movie Queen gets married in the family of the Mishra household from the web series Gullak?

Writer director Umesh Bist (Director O Teri – 2014, writer Hero – 2014) gives his best shot till date and can pat his back for this pure desi quirky delight that adapts the style that we have seen in Amit Ravindrenath Sharma’s Badhaai Ho, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ to adapt the typical Hindi heartland milieu in a quirky family drama that is deceptively thoughtful and uplifting as well.

Unable to grieve over the death of her husband newlywed Sandhya (Sanya Malhotra) goes through a journey of self-discovery that makes sly comments on relationships, responsibilities, love, gender bias, life, death, love, compassion and more.

Filled with small simple moments that make a big probing impact like having tea during the thirteen days of mourning is fine but a cold drink for a widow becomes a luxury. The younger brother of the deceased has to follow a regime while the elders can enjoy a drink at night on terrace.

The characters are weaved with care and understanding. The eldest family member Raghubir Yadav the patriarch who decides what is right and wrong. Father of the deceased played by Ashutosh Rana – a simple man whose world has been shattered by the death of his son – the only earning member of the family. Sheeba Chaddha is the mother who has lost her son. Rajesh Tailang – uncle of the deceased. Jameel Khan – the damad of the house. Sayani Gupta – colleague of Sandhya’s husband. Shruti Sharma Sandhya’s BFF, quirky aunt Meghna Malik and Sharib Hashmi – the man from the insurance company.

All the characters are rooted and from our every day life. Visiting the household of Sandhya is like visiting any joint family in a small town.

Umesh Bist story telling is layered underneath the quirk there are strikingly moving mirrors of the unpredictably of life. The unwanted mess we all get into unwillingly for some reason or the other. The basic human nature to turn judgmental with the throw of a hat. How a death introduces these human traits in Sandhya’s household and how Sandhya comes out from her shell and re discovers herself makes this an absorbing coming of age/slice of life cinema as well.

Sanya Malhotra charms throughout and is a delight. Her timing is perfect and the actress wins your heart with an amazing portrayal. This will be remembered for long.

Ashutosh Rana as the father who has lost his world is class apart. This actor is so gifted and his nuance to get into the skin of the actor is truly brilliant. It’s a mystery why we don’t get to see much of him.

Sayani Gupta is brilliant. Her character is all grace and poise. She brings that sweeping human touch in the story that is bound to find place in the audience hearts.

Raghubir Yadav is excellent as usual but I wanted to see some more of him. Rajesh Tailang is fantastic. Shruti Sharma leaves an impression. Sheeba Chaddha is brilliant. Meghna Malik is fine. Jameel Khan in a short role shines very well. Nakul Roshan Sahdev has his moments.

And last but not the least, Sharib Hashmi in a brief role is brilliant. Arjit Singh’s music sets the mood – Phire Faqeera is the pick of the lot.

Pagglait is an achievement, it begins on a quirky note dealing with death and gradually delivers a strikingly powerful narrative that is profoundly humane, close to real quality and reality. The movie plays on its strengths – the script and the skill of the actors who’s in depth performances add to the glory of this crazy self-discovery story. An extra for the amazing performances by Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana and Sayani Gupta.

