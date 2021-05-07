Movie Review | The Boy from Medellin: Get Up Stand Up

Adv.

The Boy from Medellin review is here. The documentary on Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin by Matthew Heineman is streaming on Prime Video from May 07, 2021.

The Boy from Medellin Review

Get Up Stand Up – this revolutionary song from the legendary Bob Marley kept me haunting as I went through this fantastically heartfelt, real and rousing documentary about the dilemma a celebrity faces during crises.

Academy Award nominee and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land, City of Ghosts, A Private War) discusses the vulnerability and responsibility of a celebrity in this musical documentary on Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin’s homecoming concert in November 2019 in the midst of unfolding political turmoil in the country.

A youth icon, a rage, one of the biggest international music superstars of our time. J Balvin is preparing for the most important concert of his career in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia. The show is sold out but the nation is going through a growing political unrest. J Balvin’s fans and people in general are debating over the icon’s silence and questioning his concern towards his own people and the country he was born in. J Balvin on the other hand is fighting his own demons of anxiety and depression.

The protest is getting intense so is J Balvin’s anxiety. Should the Latin Grammy-winning musician J Balvin speak up, take a stand or just do his job – entertain the audience and forget what is happening around.

Matthew Heineman’s documentary is an honest and immersive look into the dilemma of a celebrity. Everyone sees the glory, very few are interested in the story behind the glory, says J Balvin when speaking to a journalist.

Matthew Heineman peeps into the posh apartments of these celebrity stars, they live in their own world, they are aware of what is happening around but reluctant to make a stand. Fearing backlash from their fans and convincing themselves that they are artists and it’s not their job.

In a terrific scene J Balvin’s health advisor talks about the difference between a human and an artist. It’s a common trend amongst artiste celebrities to allow the artiste in them rise over their attributes as a human, making them think from an artiste point of view mostly. I have always believed that a good human can be a bad artiste. And a bad artist can be a good human. It’s better to be a good human first.

The Boy from Medellin is so relevant in today’s times. We are facing the worst pandemic crisis and we expect the big names in the Entertainment industry to come out and show concern, offer help. Any crisis we expect our beloved celebrities who are at top to raise their voice. How many times does it happen? Many times those who do get trolled by the ones who don’t support the stand.

The truth is – an artist just can’t stay in isolation at his / her will. They bear a responsibility to the people who have made them the stars / icons they are. Agreed they are at risk, but artists do come forward, those who come forward are the true voice of the people. A section of the audience might feel the transformation of J Balvin a bit easy and done at convenience but the bigger picture is Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin got more respect when he spoke for his people.

The movie also highlights how social media trolls on celebrities affects their life and peace.

The Boy from Medellin is a documentary of an artiste – Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin who in his zest to remain non-political finds his inner voice and turns more human.