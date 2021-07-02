Movie Review | The Tomorrow War: A series of pointless explosions

Adv.

The Tomorrow War movie review is here. The 2021 American military science fiction action film is directed by Chris McKay marking his live-action directorial debut. Produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner, The Tomorrow War is written by Zach Dean.

The movie stars Chris Pratt (also the executive producer), Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons and Betty Gilpin.

Originally set for theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, the film’s distribution rights were acquired by Amazon Studios due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, The Tomorrow War releases on July 2, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Tomorrow War Movie Review

Star Material: Check. Time Travel: Check. Jingoism: Check. Disaster starring at world: Check. Alien Attack: Check. Explosions: Checked, checking and again check. Emotions: what’s that? Check failed. Significance: error. Action: checked its plenty. Creature horror: check.

“We are food. And they are hungry.” That’s how the leader of the future fight (Yvonne Strahovski) describes the monsters in this Chris McKay (The Lego, Batman fame) first live action movie which is nothing but a video game junkie’s ambitious science-fiction action misadventure which tries desperately to be a family film. Chris McKay’s toy super heroes are much better fun than this pale boring real-life Chris Pratt’s on screen. What a pity.

A pointless sci-fi war saga where Dan (Chris Pratt), an ex-military science teacher is picked to save the world along with other people from present right in the middle of a packed soccer match bombarded by this futuristic fighting force from 2051 who claims that the earth is losing this war with those gross, ugly creatures who shoot spikes out of tentacles with mouths. Creepy. Is this a creature horror?

Zach Dean’s screenplay goes immediately under ICU when those futuristic fighters bombard the soccer match. And sadly, it further goes into the ventilator threatening to end before it begins.

I have no idea of the sorry state of earth in 2051and if these gross creatures are the one’s threatening to swallow us then God save this world and cinema that cashes on disaster.

But all is not finished, there is hope here when we see Dan’s relationship with his daughter, Muri (Yvonne Strahovski), who in her future avatar is a pedigreed scientist working at the forefront of the so called war we sense ray of light but…