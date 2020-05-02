Advertisement

Review of Neflix original movie Mrs. SERIAL KILLER is here. Streaming on Netflix from May 01, 2020, the crime thriller is written and directed by Shirish Kunder. The movie stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

Corona Corona… Karona.. Lockdown mein ab aur tension mat do na..reham karo na… Shirish Kunder’s Mrs. SERIAL KILLER has changed the definition of the word crap.

Also read: ‘Panchayat’ movie review 3.5/5: Sly, Quirky & Desi Laughter

Advertisement

The Story of Mrs. SERIAL KILLER movie review

Somewhere in Uttarakhand a lovely Sona Mukherjee (Jacqueline Fernandez) lives with her husband Mrityunjoy Mukherjee (Manoj Bajpayee) a gynecologist.

One day some pregnant ladies are found buried and the circumstantial evidences point towards Mrityunjoy. An inspector Imran Shahid (Mohit Raina) is handling the case.

Advertisement

Also read: State of Siege: 26/11 review: Terrifically Powerful & Pulse Rising Ode to the NSG Brave Hearts

Is Mrityunjoy Mukherjee guilty?. Well, a bed ridden affluent lawyer Rastogi is the defense lawyer and while Rastogiji is trying his best to get bail for Mrityunjoy Mukherjee, some lessons on taekwondo by Mrityunjoy Mukherjee’s patient Anushka Tiwari (Zayn Marie) suddenly bumps on us as a gentle reminder to get out at once if you are still watching this an hoping for a miracle.

Advertisement

Mrs. SERIAL KILLER movie review

So, in a way Shirish Kunder is under a misconception like many of us. We are hoping that the Corona epidemic will not have much effect on the economy and things will be normalized soon.

But that’s probably won’t be the case. If it happens then it will be miracle, a magic. Shirish Kunder also believes in magic, miracles, no – people like Shirish Kunder don,t have to think much about the economy, his misconception is on another level.

Shirish thinks he can get away with anything in any genre (JAAN-E-MANN, JOKER previous). Yeah, the short movie KRITI was comparatively better and may be the driving force behind this torture to the mind, and body of the audience.

No epic blunders like Mrs. SERIAL KILLER don,t have soul otherwise things would have been different – a soul finds its purpose and body you see (the lockdown, self quarantine, social distancing is making me a bit spiritual).

I watched Mrs. SERIAL KILLER after settling a bit from the loss of Rishiji and Irrfan Khan and finishing off their obituaries. The show must go on they say but not in this way. It’s better you don,t have any show.

Now am feeling proud and brave that I survived Shirish Kunder’s Mrs. SERIAL till the end. Now am happily playing the cat who has tied the bell on his neck and ringing the warning bell for those who wish to watch the movie in this world in spite of this lockdown and social distancing period.

Nothing works, absolutely nothing works. Why the title, a convincing motive behind the killings, the inclusion of Jacqueline Fernandez (she is a bad actress, how many times she needs a reminder), what motivated Manoj Bajpayee to share his expertise on this and bahiyo or behno was that Mohit Raina?… Lord Shiva.. humko baacha.

Wait it’s still not over.. gin gin ke badla loonga tune lockdown kharab kiya hai Shirish Kunder – the writer, director, editor along with BGM ( background music/ score) of Mrs. SERIAL KILLER. You did injustice to the talent of Manoj Bajpayee and that wasn,t enough. You spoiled the name of famous Bollywood cinematographers Ravi K Chandran and Kiran Deohans. Oh god even the renowned sound recordist Baylon Fonseca was powerless over your ambition.

To add more mirchi, pepper and chutney o the painful wounds Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie has to do make her acting debut in this pathetic misadventure.

Final words

The world will one day find an affordable medicine to fight Corona virus. The lockdown will end and things will be normalized. Even the economy after a while may become steady and normal. But those who unfortunately get affected by the trauma of watching Mrs. SERIAL KILLER, may end up cursing their fate. Stay safe, stay protected.