Movie Review | Serious Men: Earnest but still…

Serious Men movie review is here. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the movie is based on the book of the same name by Manu Joseph. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead in the movie produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment. Serious Men will release on Netflix on October 02 October 2020.

Serious Men Movie Review

Sudhir Mishra’s new film SERIOUS MEN revolves around Ayyan Mani (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a middle-aged Dalit working as an assistant to a Brahmin astronomer Acharya (Nassar) at the Institute of Theory and Research in Mumbai. He lives in a slum with his wife played by Indira Tiwari and son Adi (Aakshath Das). Furious at his situation in life, Ayyan develops an outrageous story that his 10-year-old son is a mathematical genius – a lie which later gets out of control.

Based on the book of the same name by Manu Joseph, Sudhir Mishra adapts a filmy easy screen adaptation of the novel that underlined class struggle and debated on the use and misuse of science to the humankind.

It hisses at point but fails to make that deadly bite in spite of all its cinematic metaphor used in the narration.

The movie is more of a father-son story than caste politics.

Sudhir Mishra known for his own language in cinema like HAZAARON KHWAISHEIN AISI and the recent fondness in thrillers – HOSTAGES fails to get that personal connection with its protagonist with the audience. Here Ayyan Mani struggles to find acceptance at crucial points. Later, the innocence of his son Adi creates a hook but that doesn’t last long.

The interesting point of the class struggle: ageing generations take a back seat as the makers find themselves trapped in the territory of Prakash Jha (caste system), the original novel and their own struggling to find a way out.

Blessed with brilliant actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nassar, the performance department of SERIOUS MEN is flawless. The kid Aakshath Das is outstanding. Marvelous support comes from Indira Tiwari, Sanjay Narvekar and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Final words

SERIOUS MEN is earnest in its intentions but Sudhir Mishra’s on-screen adaptation of the book of the same name by Manu Joseph, lacks the bite of the source material. You will not react with more than a shrug in spite of a flawless act by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. A classic piece of a lesser work, by great artists.

pic/poster courtesy: Netflix