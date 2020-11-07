Advtg.
OTT Review

Pepper Chicken movie review: Intoxicating

Pepper Chicken movie review is here. Streaming on ShemarooMe Box Office from November 6, 2020

By Vishal Verma
Pepper Chicken movie review
Pepper Chicken movie review
Advtg.

Pepper Chicken movie review is here. Streaming on ShemarooMe Box Office from November 6, 2020, starring Dipannita Sharma, Boloram Das, Baharul Islam, Ravi Sarma, & Monuj Borkotoky. Pepper Chicken is directed by Ratan Sil Sarma. The movie is produced by Dipannita Sharma and K. Zaman.

Pepper Chicken story
A female Radio Jockey Vaidehi (Dipannita Sharma), tells a story every day to her listeners. It’s the last day of her stint as an RJ, she is about to get married to her long time fiancée Raman (Ravi Sharma). On her way back to her home, she hires a cab service. During the journey, Vaidehi starts reading Pash (Avtar Singh Sandhu). The driver played by Boloram Das finds it interesting and asks for the page number. Vaidehi says 15 and surprisingly Pash recites poetry attracting the attention of the smart RJ. A conversation begins leading to a chai, snack, at a roadside dhaba, break down of the car, a deserted lonely abandoned villa amidst the dense jungle and mysteriously weird turnaround of events and character shifts.

Pepper Chicken review
Ratan Sil Sarma narrates a road movie which is a slow burner, it slowly but surely intoxicates the loyal enthusiasts of road movie thrillers. Nothing groundbreaking and minor in the context of the repertoire of Shemaroo and other significant road movies from the globe. But on the pure merits of the people involved in the making of Pepper Chicken it packs a sufficiently bearable punch in the erstwhile high octane road/rage genre. Thanks to the outstanding performances from Boloram Das and Dipannita Sharma which lift this average thriller from plain normal to something better than average.

Advtg.

Losing tremendously on the Pash/Manto build up, Pepper Chicken easily settles into a known psychological hunter/hunted format. It has its moments of tension and thrills for the average viewer.

Anyhow the loss of the great opportunity where literature becomes a common ground between the RJ and the driver is lost so easily. In much able hands, this could have travelled much deeper and made a significant impact.

Plus, the news about shooting in Assam jungles and all fails to get any support due to all the action at night. It would have been much better and more appropriate to have this shot in daylight that explored the beauty of the jungle on one hand and the ‘beauty’ in distress on the other.

Advtg.

Anyhow, Ratan Sil Sarma is successful in manipulating the audience with the mood shifts of the characters in Pepper Chicken.

Boloram Das – what a week he is having, Welcome Home and now this. His controlled sadistic kinks on screen as the driver is nuanced and brilliantly portrayed.

Dipannita Sharma as the damsel in distress is fabulous as well.

Advtg.

Papu Deka’s hauntingly atmospheric cinematography and the moody music by Rahul Dev Nath add to the momentum.

Final words
Pepper Chicken has its set of flaws, some are glaring but the overall atmosphere and outstanding performances plus some really spine chilling moments makes it an intoxicating ride. Enjoy it as loyal road thriller enthusiasts without many expectations. Going with a generous three an extra for the performances.

Advtg.
critics review
Previous article'Laxmii' actor Tarun Arora on his negative role in the Akshay Kumar film
Next articleSultry Saturday: Rashami Desai keeps it white hot

Related Articles

Review

Movie Review | Welcome Home: Terrifically Taut & Spine Chillingly Shocking

Vishal Verma - 0
WELCOME HOME review is here. Released on Sonly LIV on November 06 2020, the thriller is made by Pushkar Mahabal and stars...
Read more
News

Riteish, Dipannita play modern day parents in short film

IANS - 0

Actress Dipannita Sharma and actor Riteish Deshmukh will be seen as modern-day parents in the upcoming Y-Films' short film "Pyaar Actually" directed by Ashish Patil.

Read more
News

Riteish, Dipannita play modern day parents in short film

IANS - 0

Actress Dipannita Sharma and actor Riteish Deshmukh will be seen as modern-day parents in the upcoming Y-Films' short film "Pyaar Actually" directed by Ashish Patil.

Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Pepper Chicken movie review: Intoxicating 1

Holder still in reckoning for WI T20 team: coach Simmons

IANS - 0
Auckland, Nov 7 (IANS) West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said that Test captain Jason Holder is still in the reckoning for the international...
Pepper Chicken movie review: Intoxicating 2

Manjrekar to return to TV commentary during India's tour of Aus

Pepper Chicken movie review: Intoxicating 3

Rs.67.32cr for upgradation of 6 centres for Khelo India: Sports Min

Pepper Chicken movie review: Intoxicating 4

Kohli's captaincy reaches new low, but no sign of change at...

Pepper Chicken movie review: Intoxicating 5

In jail for 2 months, Showik files fresh bail plea

Pepper Chicken movie review: Intoxicating 6

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik gets fighting chance to re-enter the...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks