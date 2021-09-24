Movie Review | Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum: An Earnest Satirical Attempt

- Advertisement -

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum movie review is here. Also referred as RARA, the movie is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and directed by Arisil Moorthy. The film stars Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan in pivotal roles.

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA) premieres on September 24, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA) movie review

(RARA) Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum directed by Arisil Moorthy, is a social satire themed around a village and its oddities offering a heady mix of humour and drama replete with human emotions. The story dwells on Kunnimuthu (Mithun Manickam), a 35-year-old farmer and his wife Veerayi (Ramya Pandian), who lose their bulls – Karuppan and Vellaiyan, who were almost like children to the couple. Out of despair, Kunnimuthu sets out in search of the missing cattle. What ensues is a quest with multiple twists and turns in a setting where there’s an interesting interplay of the local politicians and police administration.

Debutant director Arisil Moorthy’s RARA is an earnest attempt at political sarcasm that has its heart at the right place for sure.

Showing the other side of the coin where a village in Tamil Nadu is struggling for basic needs like water, electricity, education etc, the movie has all the elements of a realistic social cinema, its raw, emotional but not that hard hitting and sweeping in its comments as it should have been.

The known nexus between politicians, system, media and the dirty corruption that steals the common man’s basic need is exposed.

The vote bank politics is highlighted but not underlined; the deja vu of Aamir Khan’s Peepli Live and an attempt to fit in the club of Dhanush starrer Asuran and Karnan is felt.

Arisil Moorthy gets the atmosphere right and is able to extract fine performances from Mithun Manickam, Ramya Pandian and Vani Bhojan ( the tv reporter who later almost highjack’s Kunnimuthu’s suffering and loss).

Lack of strong and sweeping moments plus the extra enthusiasm of Arisil Moorthy to add more and more subplots reduce the focus and interest.

Music by Krish is in sync and technicalities are apt.

The climax is filmy but overall Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum aka RARA is commendable for its honesty in bringing forward the plight of our villages – our homeland. It might be the story of your village where you were born but now you have forgotten after having a secure life in the town of your choice. Going with 3 an extra for sincerity.