Web Series Review | Samantar 2: Marvelously Performed & Curiously Snaky Follow up

Samantar Season 2 review is here. The trendsetting MX Player original Marathi web series ‘Samantar’ based on author Suhas Shirwalkar’s book by the same name is back with its new season. Samantar Season 2 is helmed by Satish Rajwade and written for screen by Ambar Hadap. Swwapnil Joshi, Nitish Bharadwaj and Tejaswini Pandit reprise their roles while Sai Tamhankar is the new addition. Samantar Season 2 is streaming live exclusively on MX Player. The Marathi thriller is also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Samantar Season 2 Review

Season 2 of this intriguing thriller starts off with Kumar (Swwapnil Joshi) reading a page from Chakrapani’s (Nitish Bharadwaj) diary every day, that tells him about his future and Kumar seems to have conquered destiny with everything going as per plan. A promotion, a new house and a car are his proud possessions. Wife Nima (Tejaswini Pandit) and son Sanju (Amrut Gaikwad) are back with him and things are merrier. But a prediction of a mysterious woman played by Sai Tamhankar seems to throw Kumar’s best laid plans off their course and try as he might to alter destiny, things start going off track for him.

Director Satish Rajwade and Ambar Hadap maintain a good balance between emotions, drama, thrills, suspense and romance in this curiously snaky and marvelously performed follow up to Season 1.

Adding more illusion and intimacy to the on going struggle between karma, faith, fate, love, lust, want, greed, sin, guilt and redemption, Samantar Season 2 gets a bit darker and intense in its morality debate set on kafkaish and hitchcockian tones.

The director Satish Rajwade and writer Ambar Hadap respect the expectations of the audience and the old school tricks taught by great doctors like Hitchock and maintain the delusion between fact, fantasy and truth.

Smartly titled Samantar (rough translation: similarity also means parallel), the core idea of a stranger finding identity in the pain / suffering of an unknown is quite captivating. The story gives enough scope to exploit the grey areas / shades of human nature and vulnerability of different individuals in different / same situations and the writer-director duo do it with flair. They don’t go overboard (yes, the cuss words at many places were unnecessary). This cliché mentality that swear words on OTT are a norm and it’s a practice that should be religiously followed should be rectified asap.

Swwapnil Joshi delivers once again and keeps you hooked with his gazing eyes that are trying to find the reason behind what’s happening with him. Swwapnil Joshi is fabulous in portraying the different shades and he ensures that Kumar enters your mind and heart and you start feeling for him.

Nitish Bharadwaj is excellent as Chakrapani, brilliantly subtle and nuanced, the actor in a different avatar of a saarthi (charioteer – read the one running the show) of his karma and the dharma of Kumar is a character with unseen complexities and Nitish does it with the needed poise.

Tejaswini Pandit is wonderful once again and here she gets scope to showcase her range and she does it fabulously.

Sai Tamhankar the new addition adds the charming illusion to this series. Captivatingly striking and with smart use of body language and eyes, the actress gives a haunting performance.

Jayant Savarkar, Ganesh Revdekar and Sharad Wafgaonkar chip in with good support.

As for life and humans, Samantar Season 2 is also not prone to flaws and mistakes. Certain things go unexplained, there are jumps and during the final episodes the conflict should have been more intense.

But for the audience who are eagerly waiting for season 2 of Samantar, there is enough to make them hooked by this marvelously performed & curiously snaky follow up and the icing on the cake is that this author has sensed the third season starring… Well for that binge watch the intriguing season 2 of Samantar right now…