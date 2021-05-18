Movie Review | Sardar Ka Grandson: A coming of age family fairy tale

Adv.

The ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ critics movie review is here. The Indian Hindi-language romantic family drama is directed by Kaashvie Nair and written by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Kaashvi Nair. Sardar Ka Grandson is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham under the banners T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta in lead roles, Sardar Ka Grandson will be released on 18 May 2021 on Netflix.

Sardar Ka Grandson movie synopsis

A story of love, humanity and Indo Pak bhaichara spanning three generations. Amrik (Arjun Kapoor) grandson of Sardar (Neena Gupta) is a clumsy owner of a movers and packers’ company by the name Gently Gently. Amrik’s girlfriend, played by Rakul Preet Singh, is her partner. One day the devoted grandson Amrik embarks on a complicated and comic journey from Amritsar (India) to Lahore (Pakistan) to fulfil his ailing grandmother’s last wish which traces down to a nostalgic three generation journey of love, compassion and 1947 India Pakistan partition.

Sardar Ka Grandson movie review

Writer-director Kaashvi Nair in her debut as a feature film director along with her team of writers Anuja Chauhan and Amitosh Nagpal (dialogue) stick to the tried and trusted Bollywood family package revolving around an upper middle class/rich Punjabi family. It’s calculated and manipulated well to please the target audience.

An Indo Pak bhaichaara kinda twist to Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Gadar : Ek Prem Katha where the Home is coming instead of homecoming.

A good sense of sincerity, warmth and decency is maintained in this manipulated fairy tale approach which works due to its moments that pulls the heartstrings.

Riding high on the camaraderie between the grandson Arjun Kapoor and Sardar (grandmother) played by Neena Gupta, Sardar Ka Grandson is a decent family watch.

Arjun also shares a good chemistry with Rakul Preet Singh and their moments are relatable.

Performances

Neena Gupta as Sardar is exceptional. She is the heart of this family entertainer. Neena as Sardar the grandmother urf Daadi will win your heart.

Arjun Kapoor is the body and this will be rated as amongst one of his best. Best after 2 States according to this author.

Rakul Preet Singh is fantastic and has her moments. She should have been given some more screen space.

Kanwaljit Singh leaves his mark. John Abraham as the young grandfather is fabulous. Aditi Rao Hydari as the young Sardar is graceful. Kumud Mishra as the rigid Pakistani mayor is brilliant.

Good support comes from Soni Razdan, Divya Seth, Akashdeep Sabir, Rajiv Kachroo and Masood Akhtar.

Flaws

Sardar Ka Grandson makes you emotional but is unable to achieve that sweep. The concept had the power to be shaped into a bigger/global picture. Lacks the element of surprise and is damn predictable. Tanishk Bagchi’s music is just functional.

Final words

Sardar Ka Grandson is a harmless, feel good and emotional family fairy tale. Going with an extra for the message of positivity, love and togetherness which we all require desperately at this time.

