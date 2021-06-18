Movie Review | Sherni: Poignantly probing & powerful piece of art

Adv.

Here is the critic movie review of ‘Sherni’. The Amazon original movie starring Vidya Balan is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. Directed by ‘Newton’ and ‘Sulemani Keeda’ fame Amit Masurkar, Sherni will premiere on Amazon Prime from June 18 2021. Sherni also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

Sherni Movie Review

I Bet. After watching Sherni, you will not see Tigers with that same ‘eye’ again. Opening with a sequence of people from the forest department in Madhya Pradesh making arrangements to catch a Tiger on prowl who is believed to have crossed the limits and entered the village occupied by humans. Vidya Vincet (Vidya Balan) is the newly appointed upright forest officer in charge of the situation.

How the poaching of the Tiger exposes the brutal beasts in humans in the excuse of survival that has resulted in growing cases of endangered species, the social barriers set by the patriarchal society, the lackadaisical attitudes of the department, the failure of the system and dirty politics.

Sherni which may sound like a battle of grit, valour, courage from the outset but actually it’s a layered saga of survival of species who have fallen prey to the greed and power of the mighty humans who control. The price of development / modernisation we are paying since ages and growing danger to the endangered species which are not restricted just to a beautifully deadly Tiger.

Amit Masurkar maintains his flavour in the constantly probing script by Aastha Tiku, the jungle settings may give a déjà vu of ‘Newton’. However, ‘Sherni’ is controlled in its witty dark humour and is subtle in its wit unlike ‘Newton’, which had more occasions of humour coming out from disturbing / sad / tense situations.

But a striking mark is established in the scene where experts give their feedback on the captured footage of the poaching tiger. That particular scene is a gem that underlines the unimaginable co-existence between human and animal, it’s so piously heartfelt and filled with genuine care and concern. The dialogues by Amit Masurkar and Yashasvi Mishra are effective and the lingo is taken care of.

Coming to the performances, Vidya Balan is top-notch in a de-glam avatar. Superb.

Vijay Raaz as Hassan Noorani is outstanding. Sheer brilliance. Bijendra Kala as Bansilal Bansal – Vidya Balan’s boss is such a delight. Fabulous. Amar Singh Parihar as GK Singh is fantastic.

Satyakam Anand as PK Singh is very impressive. Sharat Saxena as the hunter Pintu bhaiya leaves his mark. Neeraj Kabi as the successful and respected senior Forest department officer is competent.

Noteworthy support comes from Pratik Panchori as Babbal, Anoop Trivedi as Pyarelal, Mukesh Prajapati as Mukesh, Mukul Chadda as Pawan, Sampa Mandal as Jyoti and Balram Ojha as Jyoti’s husband.

Technically well-crafted and detailed. The research associate Siddesh Kanekar deserves a mention. Cinematography by Rakesh Haridas captures all the moods especially the forest with elan. Editing by Dipika Kalra is fine.

Production Design by Devika Dave is apt. Set Decoration by Vanya Vaishnavi Singh is as per requirement. Anish John’s sound design is quite effective and the perfect background score by Benedict Taylor and Naren Chandravarkar enhances the experience.

Costumes by Rushi Sharma, Manoshi Nath and Bhagyashree D Rajurkar are in sync with the subject and atmosphere. Last but not the least the casting by Romil Modi and Tejas Thakkar especially of Vidya’s colleagues and villagers is perfect.

Final words

‘Sherni’ starring Vidya Balan is certainly unforgettable and unmissable poignantly probing & powerful piece of art if you love life, wildlife and support humanity and believe in co-existence. The end made me speechless.

