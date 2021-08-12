Movie Review | Shershaah: Vikram Ka Parakram

- Advertisement -

The much awaited Shershaah movie critic review is here. The 2021 Indian Hindi-language biographical war film is directed by Vishnuvardhan.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra in lead along with Kiara Advani, Shershaah is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Shershaah Movie Review

Tracing the incredible journey of valour and unparallel determination of Indian Army’s ‘Lion King’ urf Shershaah – Captain Vikram Batra, PVC was an officer of the Indian Army, honoured with India’s highest and most prestigious award for valour – the Param Vir Chakra for his actions during the 1999 Kargil War. Captain Vikram Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history – above 17,000 feet.

Debutant Vishnuvardhan picks a story of a real life hero that definitely needs to be told but tells it in an easy, simple and predominantly filmy manner. It will please the masses no doubt, but it lacks the sweep like Uri as a movie.

Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra plays himself in most of the part and that is not his fault entirely, blame it on the script by Sandeep Shrivastava but he later shines during those war scenes and excels.

First half is slow and stretched as a rom-com between Vikram Batra (Sidharth Malhotra) and Dimple Cheema (Kiara Advani).

Shershaah gains momentum during the second half when the real action begins when his regiment 13 JAK Rifles takes the Pak Army disguised as militants in Kargil.

The makers adapt a safe and filmy approach with the right amount of patriotism to make it work for the larger audience ignoring any revelation from the life of the Indian brave heart – Vikram Batra. Apart from the rousing climax, this scene in particular stayed with me, showing the caliber of writer Sandeep Shrivastava and director Vishnuvardhan.

Picture this – Vikram as a teenager along with his identical brother Vishal peep through window to find the 80s television series Param Vir Chakra playing on television where the episode on Palampur’s Major Somnath Sharma – the first recipient of India’s highest gallantry award – Param Vir Chakra enlightens the young Vikram and we see him in military fatigues at family functions, etc. Now for this very part I can give 10 out of 10.

Apart from the Parakaram of Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra, Kiara Advani shines bright.

Shiv Panditt as Captain Sanjeev Jamwal is wonderful. Nikitin Dheer is fantastic as Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia. Shataf Figar as Col. Yogesh Kumar Joshi makes his presence felt.

Himmanshoo A Malhotra as Major Rajiv Kapoor and Anil Charanjeett as Naib Subedar Bansi Lal Sharma leave their mark.

The war scenes are good and honestly deserve a big screen experience and the video during the final scene… well Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

