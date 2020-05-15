Advertisement

Review of the documentary SINDHUSTAN is here. Made by celebrity stylist, Sapna Moti Bhavnani under her film production banner, Akbar Pains. SINDHUSTAN – the internationally acclaimed and award-winning directorial of Sapna had its North American premiere Amazon Prime on May 12, 2020. The audience from India and rest of the world can watch it online on MovieSaints.

Sindhustan review

SINDHUSTAN – the journey of life, self discovery and going back to your home (roots) by Sapna Moti Bhavnani infuses humanity in that grossly inhuman immigration (the biggest in history the documentary claims).

The documentary traces the journey of the Sindhi community from Sindh province (now in Pakistan).

Advertisement

Told through the preparation of Sindhi delicacy – Aloo Tuk, Sindhi Curry, Dahi Wada for lunch at wada Director Sapna Bhavnani’s house. The director goes through the testimonies of survivors and gets them imprinted as tattoo on herself in Madhubani etc.

The most striking part of this documentary is the humane touch and zero attempts to sensationalize the gross mayhem that happened in the name of religion.

Yes some devastatingly disturbing text from the history is shown in the beginning but what stays and registers in the eyes, mind and hearts of the viewer is the zest of survival. The haunting tales of those big swastik crocodiles, the origin of “Sufi” says in your memory.

In an interestingly smart move, Sapna uses tattoos to depict the Sindh culture and its geographical existence in those memories shared by survivors and experts as the curry in her household starts getting cooked.

Advertisement

This micro macro approach is a quality of filmmakers who are confident with their vision. Sapna shows her caliber as a story teller with a heart that has the sensibility of a curious child and productivity of a professional. Those tattoos, the delicacies getting prepared at home work as a perfect meta.

The audience most of the time sees the legs of Sapna and her face only appears when her journey finds its purpose – identity.

Advertisement

Whatever be you believe, faith or political view point, Sapna Moti

Bhavnani’s SINDHUSTAN cuddles the human in you. It’s difficult to ignore the impact those images and tattoos have. SINDHUSTAN captures it with a pleasing emotional response, no hard feelings, just genuine feelings that cross boundaries like the Sufi culture – the ganga jamuna tehzeeb.

Normally we hear Dama Dam Mast Qalandar in high pitch.

SINDHUSTAN asks you to come along and hum Amir Khusrow, famous spiritual sufi song Dama Dam Mast Qalandar but in different tone!. The spiritual song comes at the end credits and it’s surprisingly arranged in soothing low notes in compassionate (sweet) swar.

Beautiful, compassionate and soothing that’s what SINDHUSTAN is an inked triumph. ( going with 4 stars – extra for that human touch through tattoos)