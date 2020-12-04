ADVERTISEMENT

Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers review is here. Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video’s first Indian original sports docu-series is streaming on Prime Video. The five-episode series, directed by British director Alex Gale, stars the players from Pro Kabaddi League’s Jaipur Pink Panthers team, alongside Abhishek Bachchan, the team owner.

Produced by BBC Studios India, Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers traces the team’s journey through season 7 of the tournament and captures their highs and lows.

Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers review

A heart winning change for this cricket crazy nation, the documentary pays a pious tribute to the ancient Indian sport – Kabbadi and explains what difference Pro Kabaddi league has done to the game and its players.

The documentary by British director Alex Gale (BAFTA Award for Best Single Documentary – Scotland 78: A Love Story (2018), Glasgow 1967: The Lisbon Lions (2017) both shared with John MacLaverty) traces the high and lows of Jaipur Pink Panthers and its players since its inception.

Right from the amazing 2014 triumph to the struggles, sacrifices, spirit and hope the docu feature is shot in an unusual format. It just goes with the flow and doesn’t bother about a structured script but serves the purpose.

Undoubtedly, Pro Kabaddi league has done great service to the traditional Indian sport –Kabbadi by bringing the game right into the comforts of Indian drawing rooms which was earlier occupied by cricket.

Director Alex Gale churns a realistic documentary and is not bothered to present a typical sports saga. It showcases the proceedings as it is and how the game more popular and rooted in Indian rural roots gets a corporate kind of exposure – from the village soil to the turf foil.

Designed to entertain and offer some enlightenment, the docu series may not have a structured script but its build on its characters. Owner – Abhishek Bachchan a popular actor/star from the country’s most recognized family, his partner and COO COO Bunty Walia – producer and owner of an event management company, its coach, L. Srinivas Reddy, the team’s outspoken head coach and of course its players.

The best part of Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers is everybody in the show wants to play, be a part and never wants to give up.

This spirit is more than anything else for a person especially a sportsman/athlete/fighter – no matter you win or lose the zest to keep it up and never give up is what makes this docu series and our dear Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers special.

The fans of Jaipur Pink Panthers will lap it up along with the lovers of kabbadi and in general it has something inspiring to say as well.