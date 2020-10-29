Movie Review | Taish: Packs a ferocious punch

Advtg.

ZEE5’s Original film and web-series ‘TAISH’ review is here. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the movie stars Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Saurabh Sachdeva, Abhimanyu Singh, Saloni Batra, Zoa Morani, Ankur Rathee and others. Produced by EaseMyTrip in association with Soham Rockstar Entertainment Taish is A Getaway Pictures Production. TAISH premieres on 29th October as a film and web series on ZEE5 Premium.

Taish synopsis

Rohan Kalra (Jim Sarbh) a medical professional in the UK is in a relationship with his colleague from Pakistan Arfa (Kriti Kharbanda). The traditional up-country Punjabi Hindu Rohan attends the wedding of his younger brother Krish Kalra (Ankur Rathee). Hell breaks loose when in a party – part of the wedding celebration, another violent criminal family headed by Kuljinder (Abhimanyu Singh) with his two brothers Pali (Harshvardhan Rane) and Jassi (Armaan Khera) attend the party. A brutally violent encounter results where Sunny (Pulkit Samrat), a family friend of the Kalra’s, seriously attacks Kuljinder resulting in mayhem between the two families. The sober, decent and suave Kalra’s and the rustic, violent and powerful Kuljinder’s family in Southall – The little India/Punjab of UK.

Taish review

ZEE5 Original film web series TAISH Still 01

Released as a movie and web series Taish (fit of rage, anger) is Bejoy Nambiar’s take on anger, resentment, fit of rage.

Bejoy Nambiar convinced the thinking cinema aficionados with ‘Shaitan’ that he is a filmmaker with a distinct voice. Bejoy continued his experiments with human emotions with his own ‘flair’ and tones in David, Wazir and here in Taish his theory of anger is structured on two different families, two love stories, a marriage, faith, trust, betrayal, family, desire, lust, loss, fate, faith, suffering, redemption and more.

I really don’t get the idea to release this one both as a web series and a movie because this was made as a movie and converted into a web series.

Maybe, the radical, violent content may have triggered the idea to go with the flow as seen nowadays in intense web series.

ZEE5 Original film web series TAISH Still

For me Taish is a brutal but honest and soulful movie.

As a layman you may not be fully convinced at what exactly Bejoy is trying to say about violence, anger. Yes, good virtues say that it leads to destruction and you will find one of the main characters proclaiming this belief but later changing tides. But what I saw in this movie of flawed individuals from both the ends that they both have a point and their reactions definitely works on the audience on its own merits.

Taish may not have that brisk pace of Shaitan or the snaky turns of Wazir or say the technical finesse may not be at par with David (am a big fan of that sepia tone portion), Taish does not have that surreal ‘khoya khoya chand’ experience either.

ZEE5 Original film web series TAISH Still

It’s more, straight to the point and intensely mounted human drama with its ‘fair’ flair (as per the standards set by Bejoy previously) technical finesse.

Taish packs a ferocious punch and has enough to make its impact felt. The solid acting adds good weight.

Performance

Harshvardhan Rane is rightfully intense and truly subtle as Pali. Pulkit Samrat as extra emotional Sunny is fabulous. Jim Sarbh as the controlled, suave Rohan Kalra gets diverse shades and he excels. Abhimanyu Singh is terrific. Kriti Kharbanda makes her presence felt. Sanjeeda Shaikh is fantastic. Saurabh Sachdeva creates an impact. Saloni Batra successfully demands attention. Zoa Morani has her moments. Ankur Rathee is very good. While Kunika aka Kunickaa (Mullicka) Sadanand Lal is competent.

Flaws

Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish takes some wrong turns and loses the debate later and turns into a vendetta saga.

Final words

Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish is brutal but honest and has a soul. Like Bejoy’s previous movies, it has its voice and it’s not just a disturbingly violent action thriller drama between good and evil – it’s a human study that ends with a whispering melancholy.

Pic/poster courtesy: ZEE5