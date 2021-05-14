Web Series Review | The Last Hour: Beautifully shot & mystically gripping

Adv.

‘The Last Hour’ web series season 1 review is here. The Amazon Prime Video original supernatural crime drama stars Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Shaylee Krishen, Raima Sen, Robin Tamang and Mandikini Goswami. The web series has been created, written and produced by Amit Kumar and Anupama Minz. ‘The Last Hour’ is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 14, 2021.

‘The Last Hour’ web series review

Pitched as Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever supernatural crime-thriller in India, ‘The Last Hour’ opens with the murder of a Bengali starlet. Mumbai cop Arup (Sanjay Kapoor) transferred to an eye popping beautiful and mystical town in the Northeast, gets the charge of the case. The investigation leads to a Jhakri / Shaman – Dev (Karma Takapa). Dev and Arup join hands to hunt down a dangerous figure responsible for the murders happening in the town. Lipika (Shahana Goswami) , Arup’s assistant, also joins the team. As the investigation begins, Arup and Dev battle their inner demons, past and more… what happens next?

Amit Kumar is successful in creating an atmosphere of illusion, fear of the unknown, the desire to change the inevitable, delusions and hope twined together in a picturesque circle of misery.

The eight-episode series is a slow burner that ensures that the audience gets into the hook by the fourth episodes and then the ends are filled one by one.

Amazon Prime Video provided me the access to four episodes but I was trapped and wanted to watch the remaining four episodes before giving my opinion and am glad to share that the wait was worth it.

This review has been written after watching the eight episodes of season 1 and it’s a definite watch for those who love atmospheric supernatural thrillers. This one in particular comes with a spiritual angle as well about death, body, heart and soul but even if you don’t get it, it doesn’t matter.

The episodes are gripping for the admirers of the genre to get immersed in the mystery.

The performance of the actors is first rate.

Sanjay Kapoor shines. Karma Takapa is fantastic. Shahana Goswami is quite impressive. Shaylee Krishen is mystical. Raima Sen leaves her mark. Robin Tamang is menacing, Mandikini Goswami makes her presence felt and Lanuakum Ao as Thapa is chilling.

Casting directors – Romil Modi and Tejas Girish Thakker deserve an extra pat on their back.

The technicalities in particular deserve a special shout out.

Jayesh Nair’s cinematography is captivating. Gingger Shankar’s music adds to the mystical atmosphere. Peter Alderliesten and Annelotte Medema’s editing is apt. Production design by Parul Rai and Vikram Singh is adequate. Art direction by Umesh B Suryawanshi and Harsh Singh is authentic. Costumes by Shruti Wadetiwar are perfect.

Final words

The great Alfred Hitchcock has time-and-again proved that build up and creating an atmosphere is the key. Writer director Amit Kumar and his technical crew along with the actors prove that they are good students of masters like Alfred Hitchcock. Urging us not to keep this beautifully shot & mystically gripping mystical crime drama for ‘The Last Hour’ watch it at once.

