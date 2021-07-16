Movie Review | Toofaan: Farhan Akhtar excels

Adv.

Toofaan critic movie review is here. The upcoming Indian Hindi-language sports drama movie stars Farhan Akhtar in lead. Written by Anjum Rajabali and Vijay Maurya, Toofan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Mohan Aghase in pivotal roles.

Toofan is scheduled to release on 16 July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Toofan Movie Review

Carrying the legacy of their previous winning striking and emotionally sweeping ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ forward, the awesome combo of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar are back to look for jabs and relevant punches in this romantic sports drama.

The chiseled brawn of Farhan Akhtar is terrific as the orphan toughie from Mumbai’s Dongri – Aziz Ali (Toofan) aka Ajju Bhai. During one of his vasooli (extortion) duty apun ka Ajju bhai gets injured and he bumps into the clinic of a sweet caring and lovely Dr. Ananya (Mrunal Thakur) with his sidekick played by Hussain Dalal.

Pehle kuch kuch phir bahut kuch chalu hota hai public… Ajju bhai decides to be a boxer and circumstances introduce him to Coach Nana Prabhu (Paresh Rawal) an ex-stalwart in boxing.

Nana has prejudice against the community from where Ajju belongs but Ajju’s sheer determination and will makes him think over his prejudice and he agrees to coach him.

Life changes for Ajju and his beloved Dr. Ananya, both get serious in their relationship and just before the final bout of the State boxing championship, hell breaks loose as Nana furious over Ajju’s relationship with a ‘Hindu’ girl Ananya – Nana’s daughter.

Blaming Ajju for love jihad, Nana abandons Ajju. What happens next?

Written by Anjum Rajabali and Vijay Maurya, Toofan is a Gully Boy swinging to a rap in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ territory that wants to begin the ‘Dangal’ again and be the next ‘Sultan’. This toughie ‘rookie’ from Dongri wants to be the Bollywood ‘Rocky’ – great expectations we say. Kaash wishes horses every time.

However, the outcome is a passable populist sports/boxing flick with some acceptable melodrama that sees a superficial attempt to question the ‘love jihad’ controversy.

Was the ‘love jihad’ a gimmick to sensationalize the proceedings, I don’t know but the debate over here isn’t strong enough to create that impact.

The writers Anjum Rajabali and Vijay Maurya could have brought it more strongly and convincingly then just an extended grudge of a man who has lost his dear ones due to terrorism.

If we overlook the social angle in Toofan and treat it as a romantic sports drama then it has its moments which in the larger picture is the thing that matters to the ‘public’ whether Dongri or Dadar.

Anyways, Toofan lacks in making that ‘hulchul’ (excitement, noise, thrills) that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ did as a motivational sports flick.

Toofan at many times is on the ropes mostly as a social commentary, defensive as a love story and only as a sports drama it finds its punches landing but still that knockout punch, the uppercut is missing.

Anyhow, Toofan is saved by the bell ringed by the actor’s tremendous performance and few key moments coming at the right time. Like the one between Paresh Rawal and Mohan Aghase, Farhan and Mrunal.

Performances

Led by Farhan Akhtar’s flawless act as Aziz Ali aka Ajju Bhai, he is the one who successfully reduces the flaws to a lot of extent and make Toofan more watchable.

Mrunal Thakur as Dr. Ananya is charmingly elegant. Paresh Rawal as Coach Nana Prabhu is terrific.

Vijay Raaz as Mahesh is fine. Mohan Agashe is superb. Hussain Dalal has his moments. Darshan Kumar is very good. Supriya Pathak is competent but wasted.

Final words

If you are looking for a repeat of what Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar did in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ you may be disappointed. If you are looking for that alleged controversy making rounds then sorry to say you will still be disappointed. But if you are looking for a decent boxing movie with an emotional love story then Toofan lands its punches to a satisfying level. Looking at the potential Toofan could have been an unstoppable thunder, a knockout but it wins in points thanks to the moments and performances.

