Web Series Review | Modern Love Season 2: Fall, Rise, Heal & Feel Free

Modern Love Season 2 Review is here. The second season of Amazon’s popular anthology series Modern Love based on the weekly column of the same name published by The New York Times. Modern Love Season 2 premiers on August 13, 2021 on Prime Video.

Following the legacy of season 1, season 2 is an eight episode journey of love created by writer/director John Carney and other filmmakers. The all-star ensemble cast includes Kit Harrington, Tobias Menzies, Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver, Susan Blackwell, Maria Dizzia, Zoe Chao, Lucy Boyntonand and more.

So, do you want to be loved more, do you seek a second chance, what sets you free and what heals you more than anything else.

Like season 1, Modern Love 2 is all about the changing scenario of love, compassion, infatuation and more. Real, fairy tale, reasonable, haunting and identifiable adage of what the power of love can do to individuals.

The anthology of short movies consists of evolving and involving stories titled The Night Girl Finds A Day Boy, How Do You Remember Me?, Am I…? Maybe This Quiz Will Tell Me, A Life Plan For Two, Followed By One; In The Waiting Room Of Estranged Spouses, Strangers On A Train, On A Serpentine Road, With The Top Down and A Second Embrace, With Heart And Eyes Open.

The first season had stars like Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, etc. exploring the different shades of love.

Here the second season dwells deeper into after life, second chance, gay relationship with relatable characters though larger than life at times but undoubtedly heart/soul stirring.

Kit Harrington, Minnie Driver, Anna Paquin are fantastic while Dominique Fishback is a stand out.

While Strangers On A Train episode focuses on love blossoming during the pandemic. The Night Girl Finds A Day Boy is about two entirely different people finding solace in love.

Divulging more will spoil the charm of your date with the Modern Love season 2 though a couple of episodes don’t perform the satisfactory sweep but the series as a whole nails it in its winning capacity to make you smile, cry, fall in love in this new season of love.