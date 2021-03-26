Web Series Review | OK Computer: A unique sci fi droll

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘OK Computer’ web series review is here. India’s first sci-fi comedy – OK Computer stars Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Jackie Shroff & many Robo-sapiens. Co-produced and written by critically acclaimed filmmaker Anand Gandhi and produced, created, written, and directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar, this 6-part series is set to launch on 26th March 2021 in 7 languages on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 26th March for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

‘Ajeeb’ dastan hai yeh, kaha shuru kaha khatam, computer / technology strong hai ki human, na who samaj sake na hum.

First of all, kudos to Disney+ Hotstar, Anand Gandhi, Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar for this ‘Ajeeb’ but quirky futuristic peep into the age-old battle of man Vs machine which opens the gate for India’s first sci fi series.

Sir Charles Chaplin was so right in his cult classic Modern Times (1936) more than eight decades have passed and from manmade machines we have graduated to robots, AI (artificial intelligence), WIFI, our life is so dependent on our gadgets, phones, computers that without them we feel like an alien.

The people behind India’s modern-day cults like ‘Ship of Theseus’ and ‘Tumbbad’ come together to bring a thought provoking droll on sci fi and human. Directed by Neil Pagedar and Pooja and written by Anand Gandhi, Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty, the six episodes series begins on a crime thriller tone.

It’s circa 2031. On a quiet, smoggy night in a quaint coastal town in North Goa, a self-driving taxi crashes into a human pedestrian, killing him instantaneously. Who is the killer? The CEO of the taxi company? Or the supervising programmer on the night shift? Or could it be the car itself? Cyber cell agent Saajan Kundu (Vijay Varma) discovers that this was no accident, it was a premeditated murder, only to be counter questioned by the feisty Laxmi (Radhika Apte) who leads a ‘People for the Ethical Treatment of Every Robot (PETER)’ and firmly believes that AI is not capable of harming humans. As Saajan along with his assistant Monalisa Paul (Kani Kusruti) and Laxmi try to unearth the mystery, what new truth will they unravel? Enters Ajeeb – a 4-foot-tall robot – the best robot created till date. Who is Ajeeb? Who is the Killer? What was the motive behind the killing? The truth unfolds in this futuristic India which features bots like Maushi BOT, Welcome BOT amongst others.

The series is layered with occasional sly humour and social comments along with undercurrents of decreasing conscious levels amongst humans. At times the idea leans heavier than effects but it’s definitely one of its kind Indian web series which is bold enough to experiment this idea. This uncommonly engaging sci fi has bots designed specifically to cater to Indian sensibilities – the Mausi BOT wears a saree and spots a bindi. The technology and CGI are polished making me wonder why this is not attempted as a big screen 3D adventure.

The layers in the narration define the situation we all are in. It’s a proven fact that AI has ruined our life, invaded our privacy, our thinking pattern that in a way harming our soul. Elaborating more will make me a spoiler but if you are looking for something different on OTT web series then OK Computer is your ticket.

Performances

Vijay Varma is excellent in a role tailor made for him. Mostly intense but at time funny as well. Radhika Apte is brilliant as Laxmi. The human that cares for machine/robots. Kani Kusruti is fabulous. Rasika Dugal in a brief role leaves her mark. Good support comes from Vibha Chibber, Sarang Sathaye and Ratnabali Bhattacharjee. Last but not the least, Jackie Shroff is an avatar you have never seen before.

Final words

OK Computer is first of its kind in Indian OTT platform. It’s not just an achievement in technology it’s a beguiling sci-fi thriller that pushes the debate of AI V/S Human forward with relevant dry humour that connects with our life and society we are in.

Yes, I am waiting for the second season.

