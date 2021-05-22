Web Series Review: Solos: Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman do their best but…

Adv.

Amazon Solos review is here. The American dramatic anthology is created by David Weil and produced by Amazon Studios. The anthology stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens and Nicole Beharie. The seven-episode series premiered on May 21, 2021 on Prime Video.

Solos Review

A Covid times sci-fi realisation with A listers like Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway along with Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens and Nicole Beharie starring in a monologue competition inspired from Black Mirror is more stars but less shine.

Another reason why monologues are suited best for theatre, this monologue-driven, one set, weird and vague sci-fi anthology drama that bites more than it can chew only to excite a wannabe teen actor to indulge in videos showing different moods.

Even though flirting with the Black Mirror inspired near-future setting, Solo’s seed of idea is exciting and has great actors but it lacks the commitment to sweep the audiences in its seven episodes affairs. Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie are commendable while Uzo Aduba and Constance Wu are exceptional in their roles (or say monologues). A couple of episodes sees screen partners like an advanced AI bot – Alexa, a strangely aging child, Dan Stevens in the finale episode with Morgan Freeman.

Mostly created, written and directed by Hunters fame David Weil, Solos begins with…

Leah (Anne Hathaway)

A brilliant physicist obsessed with traveling through time discovers two unlikely characters standing in the way of her epic breakthrough.

Followed by the episode of Tom (Anthony Mackie)

A dying man trying to teach the unique joys of his family life to the clone that will replace him. (now both share some similarities)

Peg (Helen Mirren)

While hurtling through space on a mysterious trip to the farthest reaches of the universe, Peg recounts a lifetime of events that led her to this moment. (this one misses that emotional sweep though Mirren is commendable).

Sasha (Uzo Aduba)

The most topical that sees the actress in full command in this episode of a woman locked in her home for twenty years after a global event that drove the world to lock themselves inside, Sasha tries to outwit her smart home that she fears may now be manipulating her to leave.

Jenny (Constance Wu)

Better in cashing the loss of memory and loneliness feeling where the actress lifts this to another level with her brilliant act.

Nera (Nicole Beharie)

This absolutely weird time travel sees Nera using a near-future fertility treatment giving birth to her child. But she quickly discovers there is something unusual about her son.

Stuart (Morgan Freeman, Dan Stevans)

The series ends with this one where Stuart (Morgan Freeman) who is believed to be suffering from dementia. Otto (Dan Stevans) coming from somewhere provides Stuart a means to regain his memory and some shocking truths are discovered. But sadly, the conclusion fails to make the desired impact, Stuart appears tacky, this idea that the future world where things will be more and more digitised and we see children growing from a newly born to a 10-year-old kid within a minute is not cool.

Solos series is not cool, this pandemic is not cool and the things that happened during these pandemics like Social Distance, Love in the Time of Corona weren’t cool either.

