Web Series Review | Sunflower: A sly, dark & funny lulu

The Sunflower web series review is here. The crime-thriller comedy series is created and written by Vikas Bahl. Directed by Vikas Bahl with Rahul Sengupta as the co-director. Sunflower is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co. The crime-thriller comedy series stars actor-comedian Sunil Grover in the lead along with Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Mukul Chadha, Sonal Jha and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

OTT Web Series Sunflower Review

Shuttling between a murder mystery and a quirky social commentary, Vikas Bahl’s (earlier works – Chillar Party, Queen, Super 30) Sunflower is a cool vivid and wittingly wicked series that further clarifies the difference between fact and reality.

Filled with metaphor at paces, the title Sunflower is the name of a reputed society in the Mumbai metropolis.

The society comprises of interesting characters that include a righteous Hindi chemistry teacher Mr. Ahuja (Mukul Chaddha), a rich arrogant neighbour Mr. Kapoor (Ashwin Kaushal), a flagbearer of moral policing Dilip Iyer (Ashish Vidyarthi) and an innocently quirky Sonu (Sunil Grover).

One fine morning Mr. Kapoor is found dead. Two police officers, the calm and controlled Inspector Digendra (Ranvir Shorey) and his flashy junior colleague Tambe (Girish Kulkarni) are investigating the case.

As the police investigate the case, the Sunflower society begins its hunt for a righteous secretary who can maintain the so-called dignity and serenity of the society. Dilip Iyer (Ashish Vidyarthi) serving as the perfect metaphor of the moral policing we see around comes with rigid rules and regulations in the name of culture and tradition.

Vikas Bahl’s Sunflower is filled with moments of black humour, bizarre surprises, it’s a quirky freaky whodunit that grabs your attention with its sheer naughty, saucy, outlook that keeps a constant check on fact and fiction with enough giggles and mystery.

Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengupta display an all the way impressive blow hot and cold atmosphere.

The two suspects – righteous Hindi chemistry teacher Mr. Ahuja (Mukul Chaddha) and the innocently weird Sonu (Sunil Grover) who constantly carries a smile on his face and never fails to update his mom on phone are poles apart. In fact, there is another side to them. In fact almost every character in this series has a strange vulnerable side. Be it the maid (Ms. Annapurna Soni), Sonu’s office crush Aanchal (Saloni Khanna) and others. Saying further will act as a spoiler.

The problem is that at times it becomes too self-indulgent, reputative and loses on its sly wit but thankfully the titters are back before you get irritated.

Finely lensed by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti, sharp editing by Konark Saxena with Avinash Sonawane’s soothing sound design and apt production design by Mandar Nagaonkar Sunflower gets its required sunshine.

From the acting front Sunil Grover leads the way with his weird, quirky and witty innocence, lovably mysterious Sunil is an absolute delight.

Ranvir Shorey is brilliant in his controlled nuances. Girish Kulkarni adds colour with his own flavour and is entertaining.

Ashish Vidyarthi is brilliant. Mukul Chaddha is fantastic and right in the skin. Ashwin Kaushal is fabulous.

Dayana Erappa is fantastic. Saloni Khanna leaves her mark. Sonal Jha impresses. Simran Nerurakar makes her presence felt.

Final words

Sunflower is a fresh sunshine in the sly, dark & funny genre an enjoyable lulu for those who love the irreverent, the kinky and the weird with a pleasant ting. Going with a generous 4 an extra for the unexpected surprise.

Sunflower will premiere on ZEE5 on 11 June 2021.

