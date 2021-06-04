Web Series review | The Family Man Season 2: Powerfully Performed & Solidly Gripping

Adv.

The much awaited The Family Man Season 2 review is here. The follow-up of the terrific Amazon Prime Video Original Family Man season 1 which premiered on 20 September 2019 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today – June 04, 2021.

The espionage action thriller web series is created, directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Dalip Tahil. Samantha Akkineni plays a very important role in Season 2 marking her debut in the digital medium.

The Family Man Season 2 review

Things have changed from season 1, our dear Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) – the Senior Agent and Analyst in T.A.S.C is now doing a 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. job and getting bullied by his manager who is much younger to him. Srikant’s wife Suchitra Iyer Tiwari (Priyamani) has left her job which she began with her friend Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) and is a house wife now.

Shrikant is trying to cope with his new ‘normal’ life by giving time at home with his kids/family on weekends and facing the bullying and unwanted corporate gyan from his manager. Occasionally, the nightmare of last year’s gas leak operation does haunt me. Shrikant is trying his level best to pretend that he is happy.

But Shrikant’s heart lies at T.A.S.C and is curious on what is happening thanks to the updates by his friend, brother & hamdard which happens to be his colleague JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi).

This time T.A.S.C has an unusual challenge from the group of Sri Lankan Tamil rebels headed by a mean & deadly Raji (Samantha Akkineni). It’s anybody’s guess that Shrikant comes back to the task which he loves the most – T.A.S.C and things are not that straight as he sees.

Season 2 is a welcome addition with open arms, a fast-paced, unpredictable and edgy yarn that breathes new life into the already famous Indian espionage series.

Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K and Suparn Varma maintain the USP of the season 1 which made it so popular.

Dark humour, comment on relationships, education, the idea of contentment (happiness), the morality crises that Shrikant and his colleagues face which is twined with the issues of Shrikant’s personal family matters makes the kill as desired. The great combo of WGWE (wit, grit, war and emotions) makes it a perfect binge watch.

Yes, an understanding of Season 1 will enhance the joy.

Superbly captured by Nigam Bomzan, Azim Moollan and Cameron Bryson which are at par with the acclaimed espionages of the world. Sumeet Kotian’s apt editing and solid music by Ketan Sodha, Sachin Sanghvi and Divya Limbasia makes The Family Man Season 2 a blockbuster.

Performances

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant is an act of par excellence. Brilliant one again.

Samantha Akkineni as Raji is superbly intense.

Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari is brilliant. Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade is back and his bonding with Srikant was a highlight in season 1 and in season 2 it gains some extra depth. Sharib Hashmi is outstanding again.

Final words

The Family Man Season 2 is not just an expertly mounted espionage action bonanza with powerful performance which bursts with unexpected wit and probes the morality to an extent. The Family Man Season 2 is a promise made by Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K and Suparn Varma with Amazon Prime last year delivered and delivered with gusto.

