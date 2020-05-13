Advertisement

Movie review of the Marathi movie AB ANNI CD is here. Released on March 13, 2020 just before the lockdown along with ANGREZI MEDIUM, the Marathi movie starring Vikram Gokhale in lead with a cameo by Amitabh Bachchan is streaming on Prime Video from May 01, 2020.

Also read: Angrezi Medium movie review: Irrfan Khan wins your heart

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

An overwhelmingly emotional and nostalgic experience that makes you awe of the incredible Vikram Gokhale, bringing respect to the elders in your family while you get mesmerized by the magnificent Amitabh Bachchan again.

Advertisement

The story of AB ANNI CD

Bored with life, and death of his dear wife played by Neena Kulkarni, 75 year old Chandrakant Deshpande (Vikram Gokhale) is neglected by his family of two sons and daughter in laws. Life takes a U turn when Chadrakant receives a letter from Amitabh Bachchan, on his 75th birthday?. What happens next?

AB ANNI CD movie review

Powered by Vikram Gokhale’s brilliant performance that covers the glaring flaws, Director Milind Lele’s AB ANNI CD manipulative family drama and ode to the charisma of Amitabh Bachchan leaves you with moist eyes.

Advertisement

An old age slice of life, AB ANNI CD has some touchy moments and genuine emotionally packed moments.

The supporting cast does chip in with valuable support where Sayali Sanjeev Akshay Tanksale is fantastic and Sayali Sanjeev is fabulous.

Advertisement

AB Anni CD is a family drama, perfect for this lockdown period and the climax is….