Advertisement
Home Regional Review

AB Anni CD movie review: An overwhelmingly emotional family heart render

Movie review of the Marathi movie AB ANNI CD is here. Released on March 13, 2020 just before the lockdown along with ANGREZI MEDIUM

By Vishal Verma
AB Anni CD movie review
AB Anni CD movie review
Advertisement

Movie review of the Marathi movie AB ANNI CD is here. Released on March 13, 2020 just before the lockdown along with ANGREZI MEDIUM, the Marathi movie starring Vikram Gokhale in lead with a cameo by Amitabh Bachchan is streaming on Prime Video from May 01, 2020.

Also read: Angrezi Medium movie review: Irrfan Khan wins your heart

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll
An overwhelmingly emotional and nostalgic experience that makes you awe of the incredible Vikram Gokhale, bringing respect to the elders in your family while you get mesmerized by the magnificent Amitabh Bachchan again.

Advertisement

The story of AB ANNI CD
Bored with life, and death of his dear wife played by Neena Kulkarni, 75 year old Chandrakant Deshpande (Vikram Gokhale) is neglected by his family of two sons and daughter in laws. Life takes a U turn when Chadrakant receives a letter from Amitabh Bachchan, on his 75th birthday?. What happens next?

AB ANNI CD movie review
Powered by Vikram Gokhale’s brilliant performance that covers the glaring flaws, Director Milind Lele’s AB ANNI CD manipulative family drama and ode to the charisma of Amitabh Bachchan leaves you with moist eyes.

Advertisement

An old age slice of life, AB ANNI CD has some touchy moments and genuine emotionally packed moments.

The supporting cast does chip in with valuable support where    Sayali Sanjeev Akshay Tanksale is fantastic and Sayali Sanjeev is fabulous.

Advertisement

AB Anni CD is a family drama, perfect for this lockdown period and the climax is….

Advertisement
Critic review
Previous articleAnanya Panday, Suhana Khan’s latest social media post gives us major friendship goals
Next articleHappy Birthday: Sunny Leone’s iconic dialogues from her movies

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

Maddie and Tae ‘Trying On Rings’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Trying On Rings by Maddie and Tae
Read more

Why Shahid Kapoor gets ‘nervous’ about working with dad Pankaj Kapur?

News Glamsham Editorial -
It's never been easy for actor Shahid Kapoor to work with his father, the veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.
Read more

Amaal Mallik records with Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra for Saina Nehwal biopic

News Glamsham Editorial -
Amaal Mallik has recorded with the Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra during the lockdown, for the upcoming biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal.
Read more

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend funeral of late assistant amid Covid-19 pandemic

News Glamsham Editorial -
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Wednesday attended the funeral of his late assistant Amos, who had passed away on Tuesday.
Read more

The Big Bang Theory Theme Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of The Big Bang Theory Theme Song
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020