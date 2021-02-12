Movie Review | OH My Ghost: A feel good family ‘ghost’i

ADVERTISEMENT

OH My Ghost review is here. The Marathi comedy stars Prathmesh Parab, Kajal Sharma, Pankaj Vishnu and Kurus Deboo in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sana Wasim Khan and Rohandeep Singh under the banner of Filmotion Pictures and Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt Ltd. Released in theatres today – 12th Feb 2021. OH My Ghost is directed by Wasim Khan.

OH My Ghost movie review

Ya ‘ghost’i chi ‘dosti’ tumhala jamail – either male or female.

A dejected loner young orphan Jaggu (Prathmesh Parab) wants to die and escape from the sheer misery he is in. But his bad luck makes sure that all his attempts of suicide go in vain. A laughing stock for everyone, poor Jaggu has only one hamdard a beautiful photographer Kajal (Kajal Sharma) to his rescue every time. But when Jaggu succeeds but his success is short ‘lived’ what happens next.

The writer Mohsin Chavada and director Wasim Khan make a simple feel good ‘ghost’ rom-com of an idea which if given in the hands of Rajkumar Hirani or Shoojit Sircar could have been a wonder but hold on, this one is not a blunder either.

It’s refreshing simple jadi booti on dil dosti, love and life made on a dhoti budget that doesn’t cry and places the message forward of life and after life with a smile.

Time Pass fame Prathmesh Parab gives complete justice to his role as Jaggu. The writer should have given a proper build up to his depression.

Kajal Sharma is a fresh addition and is amazingly natural.

The supporting cast is solid where everyone from Pankaj Vishnu, Kurus Deboo, Prem Ghadvi, Dipali Patil and Apoorva Deshpande adding ‘life’ to their characters.

Though the makers never claimed OH My Ghost to be a cinema having an everlasting value of reckoning, the fact is it had that hidden sweep in its theme which the writer and the director had failed to exploit.

Writer Mohsin Chavada and director Wasim Khan stay happy in exploring the escapist route and restoring to unwanted populist gimmicks one after another – that action scene is just an example.

Anyhow, during the final reels the message gets delivered and the smile is pasted on the audience lips.