Regional News

2 Telugu movies win national award in different categories

By Glamsham Bureau
Amaravati/ Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Two Telugu feature films, ‘Jersey’ and ‘Maharshi’, have won the National Award in different categories at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday.

Nani starrer ‘Jersey’ was adjudged Best Telugu feature film while Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Maharshi’ won the award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

‘Jersey’ is produced by Sithara Entertainments and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri whereas ‘Maharshi’ has been produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations and directed by Paidipally Vamshidhar Rao.

‘Jersey’, edited by Navin Nooli, also won the award for best editing while ‘Maharshi’ choreographer Raju Sundaram won the award for best choreography.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the winners of 67th National Film Award winners in Telugu section and extended his best wishes to the film makers, cast and crew.

–IANS

pvn/rt

