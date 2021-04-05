5 reasons why Malayalam crime thriller ‘JOJI’ is a must-watch

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Joji’ has dropped and from the looks of it, the movie appears to be a gripping and genre-bending Malayalam crime thrillers. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, the film is based on William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’. ‘Joji’ stars Fahadh Faasil as the protagonist. A film that promises to keep the audience at the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline, here are 5 reasons why you shouldn’t miss this one.

Fahadh Faasil’s acting

Over the years, this fine actor has shown cinephiles all across the world what a fine and versatile performer he is. With each of his characters being as diverse and impressive as the last one, some of his most memorable roles include 22 Female Kottayam (2012), Annayum Rasoolum (2012), Bangalore Days (2014), and Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016). Bringing in a charm of his own with his eyes and smile, the excitement amongst his fans is at its peak as they eagerly await the star’s upcoming film.

Actor-Director duo

Having worked together in Kumbalangi Nights, C U Soon, director Dillesh Pothan and Fahadh Faasil are back once again to recreate their magic. With their bond and understanding getting better with each passing film, expect nothing but the best in what shall be a fascinating watch in the form of Joji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Intriguing plot

The film is inspired by Macbeth but has a modernized take on it. There is an air of mystery surrounding around Fahadh’s character Joji and trailer has piqued the interest and curiosity as to what is Joji up to. A plot that’s driven by greed and blind ambition, we see Joji decide to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family. Will he be successful or is there something or someone to stop him? We can’t wait to find out.

Ensemble cast

The movie would be incomplete with the other talents in the film. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, this crime drama is scripted by Syam Pushkaran and stars some of the finest talents including Fahadh Faasil in the lead alongside renowned actors Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex, Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph and Sunny PN in prominent roles. Joji is produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Fahadh Faasil and Friends & Working Class Hero.

Shot in God’s own country

With the trailer giving us a sneak-peak of what’s to come, fans are excited as ever for the film captures the scenic locales of Kerala. Be it the backwaters or certain unexplored locations of the state, the film promises to be a visual spectacle. Bringing out the element of mystery and suspense, these places are sure to mesmerize the viewer as they immerse themselves in the world of Joji.