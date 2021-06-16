Adv.
Aakanksha Singh’s living life of a sportsperson of late!

By Glamsham Editorial
Aakanksha Singh trains in Hockey for her Tamil debut 'Clap'
Actress Aakanksha Singh has been training rigorously to prepare for her role in her upcoming Tamil-Telugu film, ‘Clap’. She will be seen essaying the role of a hockey player in the Prithvi Aditya directorial venture and she’s picked up the nuances of hockey for her role.

Aakanksha has been training under professional hockey players for a while and sweating it out on the field for a few weeks now. “Playing a sportsperson is challenging, as the preparation demand a lot of physical and mental strength. I’ve been living the life of a sportsperson of late and now I know what it takes to be like them,” says Aakanksha.

Speaking about her training sessions, she adds, “Every day I used to train for two hours, with coach Ifthekhar Ahmed, an Indian police hockey team player and coach, with 30 years of experience in all India police games and a National level player. My training took place in Chennai.”

A professional physiotherapist, Aakanksha’s Telugu film, ‘Malli Raava’, was a huge success. ‘Clap’ marks her Tamil debut. Aakanksha will be seen opposite Aadhi Pinisetty in the film.

Source@aakankshasingh30
