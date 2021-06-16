Aakanksha Singh’s living life of a sportsperson of late!

Adv.

Actress Aakanksha Singh has been training rigorously to prepare for her role in her upcoming Tamil-Telugu film, ‘Clap’. She will be seen essaying the role of a hockey player in the Prithvi Aditya directorial venture and she’s picked up the nuances of hockey for her role.

Aakanksha has been training under professional hockey players for a while and sweating it out on the field for a few weeks now. “Playing a sportsperson is challenging, as the preparation demand a lot of physical and mental strength. I’ve been living the life of a sportsperson of late and now I know what it takes to be like them,” says Aakanksha.

Speaking about her training sessions, she adds, “Every day I used to train for two hours, with coach Ifthekhar Ahmed, an Indian police hockey team player and coach, with 30 years of experience in all India police games and a National level player. My training took place in Chennai.”

A professional physiotherapist, Aakanksha’s Telugu film, ‘Malli Raava’, was a huge success. ‘Clap’ marks her Tamil debut. Aakanksha will be seen opposite Aadhi Pinisetty in the film.