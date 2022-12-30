scorecardresearch
Aamir Khan in ‘KGF’ helmer Prashanth Neel’s Jr NTR movie

By News Bureau
Aamir Khan in 'KGF' helmer Prashanth Neel's Jr NTR movie
Aamir Khan and Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel, director of ‘KGF’ Chapter 1 and 2, plans to rope in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for his movie with Jr NTR, sources close to him stated. Prashanth Neel and Junior NTR have already announced their project. The team is considering Aamir for the role opposite to Junior NTR. The project is likely to be rolled out in the next year.

Presently, Prashanth Neel is busy with ‘Salaar’, starring Prabhas of ‘Baahubali’ fame. Sources say that he is now engaged in the post-production work of the movie.

After the completion of the project, Prashanth Neel and Junior NTR are announcing their joint venture. Sources close to Neel confirmed the news and stated that the movie to be a major pan-India release.

