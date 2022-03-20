- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Aamir Khan learns the ‘Naatu Naatu’ step from Jr NTR, Ram Charan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen shaking-a-leg with stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan during a fab event for their upcoming film 'RRR'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Aamir Khan learns the 'Naatu Naatu' step from Jr NTR, Ram Charan
Aamir Khan
- Advertisement -

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen shaking-a-leg with stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan during an event for their upcoming film ‘RRR’.

The cast of ‘RRR’ including Alia Bhatt and filmmaker S S Rajamouli were in the national capital to promote the film. Aamir joined the cast during the fan event.

- Advertisement -

Aamir was seen asking the the two actors on how they did the step, which the ‘PK’ star felt could not perform.

He said: “They are very fast.”

- Advertisement -

Alia then chimed in saying that it’s an easy step and even she has tried it.

Finally, Aamir and Alia joined Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

- Advertisement -

Aamir Khan then called fans on stage to perform the hook step for Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Alia bhatt and Ram Charan.

The film includes a star-studded lineup including Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D V V Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR will release on March 25

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWTT Contender Doha: Sutirtha-Ayhika crash out in qualifying round
Next articleDharambir to lead India at Fazza-Dubai 2022 Para-athletics Grand Prix
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kriti Sanon

Ananya Panday

Kiara Advani

Avika Gor

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,245FansLike
50,302FollowersFollow
6,857FollowersFollow
59,572FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US