Actor Aravind Swamy returns to Malayalam cinema after 25 years

South Indian actor Aravind Swamy is all set to return to Malayalam cinema as he has been signed up for Tamil-Malayalam bi-lingual film 'Ottu'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Aravind Swamy in Tamil-Malayalam bi-lingual film 'Ottu' poster | pic courtesy: instagram
Hugely popular south Indian actor Aravind Swamy is all set to return to Malayalam cinema as he has been signed up for Tamil-Malayalam bi-lingual film ‘Ottu’.

It was way back in 1996 that Swamy had acted in a Malayalam film ‘Devaragam’ and prior to that he also donned the grease paint in the film ‘Daddy’.

Swamy burst into the tinsel world with ace director Mani Ratnam’s blockbuster ‘Thalapathi’ also starring superstars Rajinikanth and Mammootty.

After that he has had no reason to look back and the 51-year-old actor has reached a stage where he can pick and choose what and which role he needs.

Popular Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban also stars in ‘Ottu’ which is directed by T.P. Fellini and is produced by Tamil actor Arya and Shaji Natesan.

