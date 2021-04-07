Adv.

Actor-turned-politician R. Sarathkumar and his actor-producer Radhikaa were sentenced to a one-year jail term by a special court here in a cheque bouncing case. A firm Magic Frames in which Sarathkumar a former law maker, Radhikaa and Listin Stephen had borrowed Rs.1.5 crore from Radiance Media in 2014.

Sarathkumar had also borrowed Rs.50 lakh from Magic Frames.

The cheques issued by Sarathkumar as repayment of the loan bounced and hence the case.

Hearing the case, the special court sentenced Sarathkumar, Radhikaa and Stephen for one year jail term.

Sarathkumar has floated the AISMK party and has aligned with actor Kamal Haasan floated Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party for the April 6 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.