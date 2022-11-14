scorecardresearch
Actor Naga Shourya faints during shoot in Hyderabad

Naga Shourya fainted during a film shoot here on Monday.

By Glamsham Bureau
Tollywood actor Naga Shourya fainted during a film shoot here on Monday.

The young actor was admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) with high grade viral fever and severe dehydration.

Doctors were conducting tests to know the reason for his sudden loss of consciousness. The incident occurred when he was shooting for ‘NS24’.

Naga Shourya is reported to be on a rigorous non-liquid diet and working out for a six-pack for his role in the movie. It is rumoured that the filmmakers made him dehydrate his body for a couple of days to show his muscles. The loss of minerals is believed to have resulted in dizziness.

The incident occurred just days before his marriage. He is scheduled to marry Bangalore-based designer Anusha Shetty on November 20 in Bangalore.

Asian Airgun Championship: India dominate Air Rifle Mixed team events
I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab start campaign with a win over Sreenidi Deccan
