Actor Nagababu offers to donate Senegal Parrots to Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Tollywood actor K. Nagababu on Tuesday visited the Nehru Zoological Park here and offered to donate a pair of Senegal Parrots to the zoo.

He presented a cheque of Rs 35,000 towards the purchase charges to Curator V.V.L. Subhadra Devi, and Deputy Curator, A.Nagamani, on behalf of his sister Vijaya.

Vijaya is mother of Sai Dharma Tej and Vishnu Tej, both young film actors.

Subhadra Devi thanked Nagababu for showing keen interest in improving the animal collection of the zoo and helping in ex-situ conservation of wildlife. Noting that his commitment in conservation of wild animals will be an inspiration to many, she hoped that more and more citizens will come forward to adopt animals in the Nehru Zoological Park as he will be role model to his followers.

Nagababu said that his visit to the Nehru Zoological Park will be a memorable experience. He noted that the Zoo is blessed with majestic animals and the care taken by the management is remarkable.

Nagababu, who is brother of megastar Chiranjeevi, appreciated the Zoo management and staff for maintaining a clean and green Zoo. He thanked the Zoo Curator for giving an opportunity to help the Zoo in achievement of its goal of conservation and education.

–IANS

ms/vd