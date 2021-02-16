Actors have a moral duty towards movie theatres: Film Chamber

ADVERTISEMENT

With just a few days left for the OTT release of ‘Drishyam-2’, one of the most awaited film of superstar Mohanlal, the Kerala Film Chamber has expressed their ire over the move as this could well prove disastrous for the film theatre owners.

Chamber President Vijayakumar told the media that there is a moral responsibility for actors towards theatres.

“It’s the movie theatres which elevated all of them to their present level and hence it’s not just Mohanlal alone, all the stars have a moral responsibility as all of them gained everything from movie theatres,” said Vijayakumar.

Drishyam-2 is the sequel to the crime thriller Drishyam which was released in 2013 and turned out to be one of the all time grosser in the industry.

Mohanlal has himself in his twitter handle has said it would be released on February 19 on Amazon Prime.

Vijayakumar added that they are not against any one particular ‘actor’ but speaking for the movie theatres, as that in itself an industry which is losing ground due to various reasons and all those attached to these movie theatres is facing tough times.

“This film was registered as a theatre release,” reminded Vijayakumar. –ians/sg/in